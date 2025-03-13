Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Gerry Duggan

Gerry Duggan And Matteo Lolli Return To Deadpool #350 In June

Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli return to Deadpool #350 in June from Marvel Comics... or is it Deadpool #15?

Article Summary Deadpool #350 hits in June with Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli's return.

The issue marks a Deadpool milestone, featuring new villain Kurami.

Creative team delivers extra-sized issue, including Deadpool Vs Deathgrip finale.

Expect art and stories from Cody Ziglar, Andrea Di Vito, and more.

For a comic book that has already had a thousandth issue, it's weird that Deadpool has a legacy #350 to go alongside their regular #15 numbering for the current volume. But that's what you are getting in June from Marvel Comics with Deadpool #15/Deadpool #350, an extra-sized issue and a new villain debuting, Kurami. With the current creative team, Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio giving the main feature story, Deadpool Vs Deathgrip finale. And more from writer Sanshiro Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi, and a special anniversary tale from Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli.

"The terrifying new villain put Wade into an early grave in the opening arc of Ziglar and Antônio's run. Now, just in time for his big milestone, the regenerating degenerate gets to enjoy one of his favorite activities—REVENGE! Ziglar also teams up with Deadpool artist Andrea Di Vito for an adventure starring two of Wade's best friends: his symbiote dog, Princess, and his devoted employee, Doug! "Then, fans can enjoy an ALL-NEW installment of Deadpool Samurai from the creators of the hit manga, writer Sanshiro Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi, and a special anniversary tale from Deadpool legends, Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli! Following their acclaimed Deadpool run, Duggan and Lolli reunite to introduce an all-new character to the Merc with a Mouth's rogues gallery—KURAMI! "I was touched that editor Mark Basso asked Matteo Lolli and I to return for a Deadpool short for his 350th issue, and I needed to pause and think about what I might do if I were to go down memory lane. Then I realized it would be better not to go home again at all. I wanted to introduce someone new and fun that could be a gift to the character that was a gift to me," Duggan shared. "With that peek behind the curtain, we're proud to introduce Kurami Itto, a low-vision tech-assisted assassin that catches Deadpool's interest in more ways than one. Welcome to the Marvel Universe, Kurami — hope you survive the experience. Here's to another 350 issues, Wade."

With covers by Taurin Clarke, Matteo Lolli spotlighting Kurami and a special Marvel Studios Variant Cover that features concept art from the Deadpool & Wolverine film by Marvel Studios Visual Development Supervisor Rodney Fuentebella.

DEADPOOL #15 (LEGACY #350)

Writen by CODY ZIGLAR, GERRY DUGGAN & SANSHIRO KASAMA

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, ANDREA DI VITO, MATTEO LOLLI & HIKARU UESUGI

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RODNEY FUENTEBELLA

On Sale 6/25

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!