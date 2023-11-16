Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters Back In Town Fills Gap Between Afterlife & Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Back In Town for March 2024, will fit between Afterlife and Frozen Empire and will show how the team make it to New York

Article Summary Ghostbusters: Back In Town comic series debuts March 2024, bridging two movies.

The series explores the new team's move to the iconic New York firehouse.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife's stars return, expanding on the 2021 movie's legacy.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, set for a late March 2024 release, introduces new stars.

Ghostbusters: Back In Town for March 2024 will fill the gap between the movies Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and will show more of how the new team make the trip to New York. Ghostbusters: Back In Town written by David Booher, with art by Blue Delliquanti, colours by Mildred Louis and Cris Peter, and letters by Jimmy Betancourt, the four-issue series will see its first issue published on the 24th of March 2o24, alongside the new movie, and will see the characters established in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Callie, Gary, Trevor, and Phoebe, taking over the Ghostbusters firehouse and setting up shop there, right in Midtown.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife from 2021 was directed by Jason Reitman, who co-wrote it with Gil Kenan and starred Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver reprise their characters from the earlier films. Set 32 years after the events of Ghostbusters II, it follows a single mother and her children who move to an Oklahoma farm they inherited from her estranged father Egon Spengler. As the original Ghostbusters return, Peter Venkman is revealed to be married to Dana Barrett. Winston Seddemore,now a wealthy entrepreneur and family man, returns the fully restored Ecto-1 vehicle to the Ghostbusters' firehouse.

The sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote it with Jason Reitman, and sees the main cast reprising their characters from the earlier films, as Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt also join the cast. In the film, the veteran Ghostbusters join forces with their new recruits to save the world in New York City from a literally chilling new adversary. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is scheduled to be released in the US and the UK on the 29th of March 29, 2024, by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!