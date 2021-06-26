Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Chameleon Conspiracy #1 Preview

When a comic book title is so long we don't even have room to put a pithy joke in the headline, you know that headline is too long. But on the other hand, when a preview is as long as the one for Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man Chameleon Conspiracy #1, that means we can meet minimum word count and SEO guidelines with just three sentences, so in the grand scheme of things, we're coming out on top, baby! Enjoy the preview, marks.

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Mark Bagley

• The epic conclusion of THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY!

• If you thought the end of "King's Ransom" shook Spider-Man to the core, you better think again as this ending will level things up.

56 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $5.99