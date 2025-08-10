Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Giant-Size X-Men #2 Preview: Ms. Marvel vs. Legion, Mutant Showdown

Kamala Khan faces her greatest challenge yet in Giant-Size X-Men #2 as she confronts the mad Legion in a battle that will change everything!

ALL OF MUTANT HISTORY STANDS BEHIND HER. NOW, IN THE CULMINATION OF HER JOURNEY, MS. MARVEL STANDS AGAINST LEGION – BUT NOT ALONE! It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Find out in this can't-miss issue with breathtaking art by the legendary ADAM KUBERT! Plus, a Revelations story by Jed MacKay and ARTIST NAME TO COME that introduces a major new player in the X-Universe!

Giant-Size X-Men #2

by Collin Kelly & Marvel Various & Adam Kubert, cover by Adam Kubert

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (85 g) | 130 per carton

On sale Aug 13, 2025 | 48 Pages | 75960621137100211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621137100216 – GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2 IVAN TALAVERA VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621137100217 – GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2 NETHO DIAZ VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621137100221 – GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2 IVAN TALAVERA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621137100231 – GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2 CAFU SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621137100241 – GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2 LEINIL YU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

