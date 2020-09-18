Gideon Falls Gets a Quadruple-Sized Finale In December With #27

Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's hit series Gideon Falls is coming to an end in December – in comic books at least. There's still the TV show being made. But the final issue will end with an over-sized bang, four times the size of a normal length comic book for only twice the price.

Gideon Falls is a cerebral horror comic featuring one Norton Sinclair, based on a character Lemire originally created in 1996 for a short film during film school in Toronto. And it involves a supernatural building, The Black Barn which is there and also not there, depending on who, where and when you are.

Gideon Falls was picked up for a television series by Hivemind Productions in June 2018. Lemire and Sorrentino will serve as executive producers alongside Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Kathy Lingg, and Dinesh Shamdasani. In October, 2019 it was announced that James Wan, along with his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear have joined as executive producers. Lemire has assured readers that despite the television development, the comic will remain his primary focus. That, of course, may now be changing in 2021.

Here's the Diamond listing on Previewsworld:

GIDEON FALLS #27 CVR A SORRENTINO & STEWART (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200020

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino, Dave Stewart

SERIES FINALE "THE END"-The mind-bending conclusion to the Eisner Award-winning series by New York Times bestselling writer JEFF LEMIRE and artist ANDREA SORRENTINO (the creative team behind Green Arrow and Old Man Logan), with the talents of Eisner Award-winning colorist DAVE STEWART! An oversized (80 page!) giant of a story where all the universes of "Gideon Falls" finally converge. Can the combined forces of this rag-tag band of adventurers be enough to stop the Laughing Man and his limitless legions of evil?!In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $7.99