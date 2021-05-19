Gods In Love – Linda Šejić's Punderworld From Image Comics in August

Linda Šejic's webcomic Punderworld is rather successful. How successful? Well, when the series was originally published on Webtoons it had 348,200 subscribers and 13,500,000 hits. She has just finished completing and publishing the first season online. And now Image Comics is bringing the series about the love lives of ancient deities – specifically Hades and Persephone, alongside the advice of all their friends – into print as a series of graphic novels, the first one out in August. It's basically Gavin And Stacey, the God Years.

Linda Šejić tells Bleeding Cool "Punderworld allowed me to incorporate all the things I loved the most since I was in high school: Mythological beings in their unlimited creativity, which always tickled my imagination set in a fantasy setting with lots of nature morphed into an awkward comedic romance. I am beyond excited about getting it printed, and I can't wait to hold it in my hands."

PUNDERWORLD, VOL 1 OGN

WRITER / ARTIST /COVER: LINDA ŠEJIĆ

AUGUST 25 / 176 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

Hades and Persephone's love-struck misadventures. The classic tale of Greek mythology, but 100 percent more awkwardly relatable. Hades is the officious, antisocial ruler of the Underworld. Persephone, daughter of Demeter, is an earth goddess of growth and renewal—they've been crushing on each other for the past two centuries. But when a festival (and a little liquid courage) present an opportunity to put an end to their olympian will-they-won't-they, a meddlesome pantheon and several titanic misassumptions threaten to give every god in the sky the wrong impression…and leave their romance dead before it can bloom.

Colourist and artist, Linda Šejic is best known for her work for Top Cow on titles such as Postal, Tales Of Honor and Wildfire, as well as collaborations with her husband Stjepan Šejic on books such as Switch, Aphrodite IX and Swing.