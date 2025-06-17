Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: godzilla, September 2025

Godzilla Destroys X-Men's Universe in Marvel September 2025 Solicits

Godzilla Destroys The Universe #3 Versus the X-Men in Marvel Comics' September 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe goes a bit mutanty, specifically fighting X-Men in the third issue of the new Marvel Comics five-part series by Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón, Paco Medina and more.

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #3 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN & PACO MEDINA

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Variant Cover by JEREMY WILSON

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Marvelized Iron Man-Zilla Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

On Sale 9/24

WELCOME TO GODZILLA'S WORLD, X-MEN! HOPE YOU SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE…

As Godzilla's wave of desolation arrives on the shores of Madripoor, the X-Men join the fight for the planet's survival! As they struggle to hold the line against the King of the Monsters, Professor Xavier fights his own mental battle as he attempts to penetrate and pacify the mind of the Kaiju – but when he discovers what lurks in the mind of the rampaging Godzilla, all bets are off! Plus, the Hulk enters the fray with an earth-shattering entrance that sends ripples felt across the world, including in Wakanda, where Black Panther is done waiting to be the next victim of the kaiju's frenzy. If Godzilla insists on fighting, Wakanda will prove the kaiju isn't the only one capable of bringing the destruction!

"Following a series of hit one-shots where Godzilla battles different Marvel heroes across history, GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE pits the King of the Monsters against the combined might of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and more. Today, see what's to come with the reveal of GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #3.

"The new covers include Mark Brooks' latest main cover where Godzilla is targeted by the world's fiercest mutants! Variant covers include a showdown between Godzilla and Cyclops by Jeremy Wilson along with another iconic Action Figure Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher that features the terrifying smog monster, Hedorah! Plus, see Godzilla armored up as Iron Man-Zilla in the Dave Wachter's newest Marvelized Variant Cover which deliver awe-inspiring mashups of Godzilla and Marvel icons!"

