Gossip: All Hands Meeting Held At Boom Studios Today, Changes Coming?

There have been rumours that Boom Studios is being sold to Penguin Random House of late. But there have always been rumours about such.

There have been rumours that Boom Studios is being sold to Penguin Random House of late. But there have always been rumours about such. It was something that Dark Horse's Mike Richardson told me when there were rumours about Dark Horse being sold, that companies always take such meetings, and companies are always looking to be bought, if the price is right, but it rarely is. Right now, I have also heard similar rumours regarding AWA, Vault and more. Usually what happens is that nothing happens.

But I am being told of an all-hands meeting being held at Boom Studios, and that the rumoured sale to Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher going, as well as the exclusive distributor of Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics and IDW, is the reason. We will see.

It has also been noted that co-founder Ross Richie, who was ousted a few years ago by those currently running the publisher, has been a lot more active on social media in the last couple of weeks. Almost as if he knows something.

We've recently seen Filip Sablik depart Boom Studios as President for unannounced pastures new with IDW's Jamie S Rich. As well as Lance Krieter, Vice President of Licensing & Merchandising at Boom, who is now is returning to Dark Horse Comics after fourteen years, as Senior Director of Licensing. I don't think there's a connection, but who knows? Maybe, by the end of play today, we might have a better idea. Or not. Whatever is going on, expect it to be a hot topic at San Diego Comic-Con.

Founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby back in 2005, Boom Studios has been a main comic book publisher in the industry, including licenses for the likes of Buffy and Firefly, Planet Of The Apes and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. It has published original titles such as Something Is Killing the Children, Lumberjanes, Fence, Bzrkr, Grim and my own Avengefuls series. Partially sold to 20th Century Fox, now owned by Disney, and every now and then, there are big rumours that it is about to be bought by Penguin Random House. Previously, these rumours have been denied. But they do still seem to hang around.

