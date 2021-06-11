Gotham Gossip: Dick Grayson Keeping It In The Family? (Spoilers

Spoilers for upcoming issues of Nightwing, potentially, if this little nugget pans out. I don't know if it will, but better be safe than sorry, right? Especially as the source and provenance, in this case, is a rather good one. Nevertheless, just to be on the safe side, if this was Lying In The Gutters, it would get an Amber Light, possibly with a tinge of the Green.

In recent issues of the new Nightwing comic book, we have been introduced to the new mayor of Bludhaven, Melinda Zucco, the estranged daughter of Tony Zucco, part of the Zucco family of Bludhaven and seen working for the Marini crime family. The usual political and crime family corruption. Or so we thought. Word is that DC Comics is going to plan big reveal that will see her family lineage exploded, and instead revealed as the daughter of John Grayson. And so happens to be Dick Grayson's long-lost sister. Created by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, Mayor Melinda Zucco's only two appearances so far have been Nightwing #78 and #79, collector fans, but I guess she will be appearing in a lot more comic books to come.