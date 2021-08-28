Gotham Gossip For The Fear State Ahead (Spoilers)

More Gotham Gossip from Bleeding Cool. Stuff that is heading down the tracks to Batman and all his Batpeople from DC Comics…

Batman is dead. The Scarecrow has poisoned your water. The Magistrate is coming to steal your children.

He isn't, he hasn't and no, that's Batman's job. But it's a good line to increase fear and it's spread by the Seer.

The Seer is the Anti-Oracle. The Anti-Oracle is The Seer.

Of course Scarecrow was going to double cross Simon Saint with his own agenda. But then so has Hugo Strange.

Harley Quinn wants to be the second bisexual Robin, I mean not in so many words, but it made for a good headline.

The Seer also sells hidden government agendas. Which, given the actions of Simon Saint, isn't entirely offbase.

The threats against Gotham as stated by the Mayor and the Magistrate are "Meta-Humans And Martial Artists" which is now basically the name for Batman and his coterie. Put that on a T-shirt.

The Unsanity Collective are nowhere to be seen – could they be hiding out in the Green?

Sean Mahoney, Peacekeeper 01 is the Hero Of Gotham. in his mind anyway.

Watch out for henchmen. They keep stuff. Never know when it might come in handy.

Jace Fox's Batman has no batarangs or grappling guns, he's not that kind of Batman. He does wear a full face mask against Joker toxins. Much like the rest of Alleytown.

Oh yes, Alleytown has gone to hell. Is that a safe place for Poison Ivy to hide out with Catwoman? One of them anyway?

Because Poison Ivy has done her roots, and they are threaded through the bedrock below.

Ricardo Huertas is Simon Saint's personal assistant, but he is about to be an undercover Peacekeeper, with an identity all of his own, his first appearance was Batman #106 speculator fans!

