Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics

Gotham Gossip: In last year's Joker War Zone, the joker made a trip to Arkham Asylum to berate the captured Bane for killing Alfred Pennyworth in front of Damian Wayne, Robin, rather than in front of Bruce Wayne, Batman. That it was a wasted death. And that he would have his revenge on Bane.

In Infinite Frontier #0, we saw the death of Bane, at the hands of Jokerised gas bombs, as part of an event called A-Day that killed five hundred inmated, guards and medics at Arkham Asylum. And that these bombs had been placed there by the Joker at an earlier stage – presumably when he visited Bane.

Spinning out of that is the new Joker series, which has had a dollar bump for its second issue. What might the creative team of James Tynion IV and Guillem March have in mind to help ease the sticker shock?

Bleeding Cool gets the word that it may feature a new Batman villain. Yes, I know, there have been a lot of those from Tynion of late. But a name like Lady Bane may do the trick.

That's all I know – so far. The Joker #2 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

JOKER #2 CVR C BRIAN STELFREEZE VAR

(W) James Tynion IV – Sam Johns (A) Guillem March – Mirka Andolfo (CA) Brian Stelfreeze

As the dust settles on Arkham Asylum and tragic recent events, The Joker is the most wanted man in the world—and powerful forces are lining up around the globe to hunt him…but where exactly is the Clown Price of Crime? Jim Gordon, facing his twilight years haunted by the madman, knows where to start the hunt, and he's been given the go-ahead to pursue him… but will he be willing to pay the price? And what shocking revelation will Gordon stun Batman with before he departs? And in the backup story, within the walls of Blackgate Penitentiary, Punchline has become the target of the Queen of Spades from the Royal Flush Gang. It'll take everything Punchline has just to survive, while on the outside, Bluebird digs deeper into Punchline's horrific past! In-Store: 4/13/2021 $5.99