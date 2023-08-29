Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War

Gotham's Violent Crime Down 75% Without Batman (Gotham War Spoilers)

Batman.Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines sets out what is it that will so divide Batman and Catwoman - and the rest of Gotham.

You may have read some Gotham Gossip a little while ago about the Gotham War event that is kicking off today with Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines, about what is it that will so divide Batman and Catwoman – and the rest of Gotham. Because Catwoman did something major in the eight weeks that Batman was asleep.

And he's really not going to like it.

With Batman's rogues gallery a little out of luck when it comes to the usual henchmen they can rely on.

He is really, really not going to like it.

What did she do? Kill them off? Deport them? Rehabilitate them? Well, not quite… these are all hardened criminals, after all. Let's check the Gotham Gossip we ran…

"Because in Batman's absence, Catwoman has been doing things differently. Taking the hoods, the hoodlums, the henchmen of Gotham, those who the Joker, the Riddler, the Penguin and the like turn to when they have a plan to enact…"

"… and training them. Making them better thieves, independent criminals, no longer working for the man. And instead becoming high-end thieves like herself."

"It is an absolutely pragmatic decision, that goes against Batman's approach, commonly criticised as a billionaire beating up the poor and mentally divergent people on the street. It just happens to go directly against Batman's ideological anti-crime position. Catwoman is pointing out that in the last two months, is has worked, violent crime in Gotham is down massively, it's beneficial to everyone except maybe the insurance companies, and they just put prices up for those who can most afford it. And Catwoman is asking Batman to look the other way, just as he has done with her. But Batman… isn't buying it. And all the Robins, Batgirls and more are going to have to take sides."

"My parents were rich!" looks like a meme waiitng to happen. And it also looks like out Gotham Gossip was pretty much on the money. And no, Batman is very much not happy…

It Catwoman a better Batman than Batman could ever be? Welcome to Gotham War…

It's a good question, Batman. Why are you here???

BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR BATTLE LINES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE BAT/CAT WAR STARTS HERE! Crime is down in Gotham City… Could that be a bad thing? A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime. And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman. A conflict that's been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/29/2023

