Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Gotham's Violent Crime Down 75% Without Batman (Gotham War Spoilers)

Batman.Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines sets out what is it that will so divide Batman and Catwoman - and the rest of Gotham.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

You may have read some Gotham Gossip a little while ago about the Gotham War event that is kicking off today with Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines, about what is it that will so divide Batman and Catwoman – and the rest of Gotham. Because Catwoman did something major in the eight weeks that Batman was asleep.

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

And he's really not going to like it.

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

With Batman's rogues gallery a little out of luck when it comes to the usual henchmen they can rely on.

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

He is really, really not going to like it.

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

What did she do? Kill them off? Deport them? Rehabilitate them? Well, not quite… these are all hardened criminals, after all. Let's check the Gotham Gossip we ran…

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

"Because in Batman's absence, Catwoman has been doing things differently. Taking the hoods, the hoodlums, the henchmen of Gotham, those who the Joker, the Riddler, the Penguin and the like turn to when they have a plan to enact…"

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

"… and training them. Making them better thieves, independent criminals, no longer working for the man. And instead becoming high-end thieves like herself."

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

"It is an absolutely pragmatic decision, that goes against Batman's approach, commonly criticised as a billionaire beating up the poor and mentally divergent people on the street. It just happens to go directly against Batman's ideological anti-crime position. Catwoman is pointing out that in the last two months, is has worked, violent crime in Gotham is down massively, it's beneficial to everyone except maybe the insurance companies, and they just put prices up for those who can most afford it. And Catwoman is asking Batman to look the other way, just as he has done with her. But Batman… isn't buying it. And all the Robins, Batgirls and more are going to have to take sides."

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

"My parents were rich!" looks like a meme waiitng to happen. And it also looks like out Gotham Gossip was pretty much on the money. And no, Batman is very much not happy…

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

It Catwoman a better Batman than Batman could ever be? Welcome to Gotham War…

The Nature Of Batman And Catwoman's Gotham War, Revealed (Spoilers)

It's a good question, Batman. Why are you here???

BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR BATTLE LINES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ
(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez
THE BAT/CAT WAR STARTS HERE! Crime is down in Gotham City… Could that be a bad thing? A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime. And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman. A conflict that's been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/29/2023

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.