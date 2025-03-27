Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Graham Nolan

Graham Nolan Asks People To Buy DC Comics' Absolute Batman

Graham Nolan asks people to buy DC Comics' Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta aftewwr Absolute Bane breakout

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool reported on a comment that Bane co-creator Graham Nolan made about the design of the new Bane as seen on the cover of Absolute Batman #9, out in June, in which he said, "As the designer /co-creator of Bane…this is a terrible abomination." And the comment exploded, with more views than any Batman comic, with or without Bane, has ever gotten, over 2.1 million so far.

Yesterday, after being both lauded and mocked, Graham Nolan replied, "After being asked countlessly for my opinion on this version of Bane, I gave an honest answer and broke X! I've been called everything from a "has been", to "bitter", to "old". Okay, the last one may be accurate. Relax! It's just MY opinion! It shouldn't affect how you feel about it. 1.6 MILLION people viewed the post and it seems that many had their own opinion. If every one of you were buying comics instead of reacting to the opinion of one guy, this business would be in better shape. I'm now issuing you all a challenge. Why get mad at me, when you can get even with me? BUY THIS BOOK! Tell your friends and get multiple copies. Prove me wrong with your wallets instead of your keyboards and give this artist a HUGE royalty pay day! Let's get this book to 1.6 million in sales! That'll show me." Of course, this post has only received 36,000 views…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

