Grant Morrison Returns To Marvel for X-Men 60th Anniversary Event Grant Morrison will return to Marvel for the 60th anniversary of the X-Men, with Chris Claremont, Rob Liefeld, Walter and Louise Simonson, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, and more,

Just after celebrating their 61st birthday, Grant Morrison will return to Marvel for the 60th anniversary of the X-Men. Writer of the New X-Men comics of the early 2000s, they will be joining the panel of X-Men creators to talk about their work on the comic book franchise for Marvel Unlimited subscribers. Grant Morrison will be staying up past midnight their time to join Chris Claremont, Rob Liefeld, Walter and Louise Simonson, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, and more, as well as X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer and executive producer Beau DeMayo.

The Marvel Unlimited Live Virtual Event will take place on Thursday, March 16th at midnight GMT, 7 pm ET and 4 pm PT, which "will spotlight the history and creative legacy of Marvel's mutants, from their beginnings as the Original Five to their present era in the Krakoan Age."

Access will be granted to those with a Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus subscription and will feature comic book creators Chris Claremont, Walter and Louise Simonson, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman and more. And special guests from X-Men: The Animated Series Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer and executive producer Beau DeMayo, as they "relive the epic moments and share the secrets behind your favourite X-Men characters." The event promises to "go behind the scenes with some of the icons of X-Men lore on a journey through the history of mutantkind with live interviews, fan Q&As, giveaways, exclusive announcements, and more."

The X-Men were created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, first appearing in The X-Men #1 in 1963. The series was cancelled and went to reprint only in 1970. It was revived and relaunched by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum in 1975 with a new international team at the request of Marvel's Sales division who wanted an international superhero team to sell to other territories. Under writer Chris Claremont, and artists John Byrne, Paul Smith, John Romita Jr, Alan Davis, Marc Silvestri, Rob Liefeld and Jim Lee, Uncanny X-Men became one of the most recognizable and successful franchises of Marvel Comics, spinning off cartoons, toy lines, games and both live-action TV shows and movies.

Current Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus members have already received an email with details on how to register for the event. Marvel Unlimited is an online service by Marvel Comics that distributes past issues of their comics online, usually with a three-month delay from publishing in print, but also publishing new series, exclusively for the app, as part of their Infinity Comics webtoon vertical comic book line.