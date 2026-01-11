Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Action Bible, Bunny Vs Monkey, Dav Pilkey, dog man, graphic novel, Jamie Smart

Graphic Novel Sales Are Up With Dog Man, Bunny Vs Monkey And The Bible

Graphic Novel sales are up in 2025 with Dog Man, Bunny Vs Monkey and The Bible performing well

Article Summary Graphic novel sales rose 9.2% in 2025, reaching 25.9 million units after two years of decline.

Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series dominates bestseller charts in both US and UK markets for graphic novels.

Bunny vs. Monkey by Jamie Smart emerges as a strong UK contender, with impressive sales rivaling Dog Man.

The Action Bible sees nearly 478,000 copies sold, reflecting continued growth in Bible-related graphic novels.

The Publisher's Weekly reports that for the second consecutive year, sales of print books were up at outlets that report to Circana BookScan, reaching 762.4 million in 2025, a 0.3% increase over 2024, which itself saw sales grow 0.5% over 2023. This is still lower than 2021, which peaked at 839.7 million copies, during a variety of lockdowns. And after two years of decline, sales of graphic novels rose 9.2% in 2025, to 25.9 million units.

Dav Pilkey's latest Dog Man graphic novel, Big Jim Believes, was the sixth bestselling book of the year, and sold more than 767,000 copies, while the previous volume, Big Jim Begins, the eighth best seller, sold 681,041 copies. While The Action Bible: God's Redemptive Story by Sergio Cariello, a graphic novel edition from David C Cook, sold nearly 478,000 copies. Indeed, Bible sales, on the rise since 2021, hit record highs in the US and UK.

British booksales reported by The Bookseller added another six figures onto those Dog Man titles, with over 132,000 for Big Jim Begins, 108K for Big Jim Believes, 106K for Twenty Thousand Fleas, 92K for Grime And Punishment, 91K for Mothering Heights, 85K for For Whom The Ball Rolls, 114K for the original Dog Man, and 160K for the 2024 launch The Scarlet Shedder. ~Takes up eight of the available slots, five more than in 2024.

However, it was homegrown Bunny vs. Monkey from Jamie Smart that challenged Dav Pilkey's Dog Man in those charts, with Bunny vs. Monkey: Intergalactic Money Business selling over 115K copies and Bunny Bonanza selling almost 100K. While The Beano, currently reprinting Jamie Smart strips, sold 82K of the Beano Annual. And Spider-Man's Where's Spidey selling almost 100K…

