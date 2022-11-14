Greg Weisman To Sign 1 In Every 250 Copies of Disney's Gargoyles #1

Dynamite Entertainment will be offering a signed Disney's Gargoyles #1 with every 250 standard copies of Gargoyles #1 ordered by comic book retailers by Final Order Cut-Off today. The 1:250 Retailer Incentive cover will be signed by writer Greg Weisman, creator of Gargoyles and features original cover art by Drew Moss.

Each signed copy of Gargoyles #1 will ship with a CGC Certificate of Authenticity and a CGC coupon enabling buyers to have their copies graded and returned with a yellow CGC Signature Series Label. The grading fees will be paid by retailers or their customers, if they so wish, This just authenticates the signature, under CGC's strict rules. Talking of which, the CGC will have an authorized witness at the signing with Weisman, and to further protect the authenticity and security of each signature, advanced measures have been taken so the COA cannot be replicated. Obviously those are not being shared with us but the fact that Each copy of the Gargoyles #1 1:250 Retailer Incentive variant will have its own unique number. This variant will be strictly limited to initial qualifying orders. This variant will be on Final Order Cutoff on November 14. Here's what you'll have to do:

Become a CGC member if you are currently not.

Email the Signature Series team that you will be submitting your signed Gargoyles #1 1:250 Retailer Incentive with COA to CGC. They will supply you with a simple form to fill out.

Get your copy or copies ready for shipment. IMPORTANT: keep the COA and Gargoyles #1 submitted for signing together. The COA MUST be present to receive a CGC Signature Series grade. Don't forget to add the form from the Signature Series team!

On the outside of your shipping box put the initials G W on all sides.

Ship directly to the Signature Series team's attention.

ATTN: Signature Series, CGC

5501 Communications Parkway

Sarasota, FL 34240

All copies must be received by the Signature Series team no more than 30 days after you receive them. Copies ordered outside the United States must be received no more than 45 days after you receive them.

This title is available for order under Diamond item code AUG228652.

GARGOYLES #1 CVR ZA 250 COPY INCV MOSS CGC

DYNAMITE

AUG228652

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) Drew Moss

All-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic GARGOYLES television classic!

One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was THE AGE OF GARGOYLES. Stone by day, Warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are Defenders of the Night! THEY ARE GARGOYLES!

Series creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS reintroduce the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City is full of attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested, when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious of possessions…an unhatched Gargoyle egg!In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 Final Orders Due: Nov 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99