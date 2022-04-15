Gregg Katzman Leaves Valiant, Nic Osborn Promoted, Cody White Joins

Gregg Katzman, who is still listed as Director of Marketing & Publicity for Valiant Publishing on his LinkedIn page, posted there "Some personal news: I started my career in comics as press and I've accepted a dream opportunity to return to that side of the industry! I am truly grateful for my time at Valiant and I look forward to following the comics as press and an active member of the Valiant fan community. The Marketing department is in great hands with Nic Osborn and Cody White. More details about what's next in my career soon!"

As Valiant Entertainment posted a release saying "Valiant is proud to introduce an all-new era in marketing taking the brand to new heights with the promotion of Nic Osborn to Marketing Manager and introduction of Cody White in the role of Sales Communication Coordinator" and saying "Current Director of Marketing for Valiant Publishing Gregg Katzman will be moving on to a new opportunity in comics press and Valiant wishes him all the success."

As Bleeding Cool pointed out, Greg Katzman has spent a masterful two years not replying to press enquiries, maybe Nic Osborn might be more willing? We look forward to finding out? Nic Osborn joined Valiant in 2020 as Marketing Coordinator.

While Cody White formerly of Comic-Watch "with a Masters Degree in English from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, has spent the last four years working in freelance comics press. Now, as the Sales Communication Coordinator at Valiant Entertainment, he brings all of that experience to help bolster the already stellar reputation of the Valiant Universe." So I guess Valiant responded to one enquiry from the comics press, then.

"I remember buying the original releases of X-O Manowar #1, Bloodshot #1, Archer & Armstrong #1 and being super impressed by just how tangible the connections between stories in the Valiant Universe were," he says. "That tightness of continuity has continued to this day to be a hallmark of Valiant and to me as both a fan and an advocate is truly something exciting and unique about this universe." Hopefully, he might look to some of the people who created those comic books getting paid for them…

"I'm grateful for my time with Valiant and I have nothing but optimism about the upcoming slate of comics," says Gregg. "Valiant's Marketing is in great hands with Nic and Cody. I look forward to everything they will accomplish while I follow Valiant as press and an active member of the Valiant fan community!" Maybe Valiant will answer his questions?

The press release ends saying "for all media inquires please contact Nic Osborn at nico@ValiantEntertainment.com and Cody White at codyw@ValiantEntertainment. com". Okay then, I'll give it a go, I'll see what they tell me. You never know…