Guardian "Exclusive" On Alan Moore's Five Volume Fantasy, Long London

Today, the Guardian has labelled as "exclusive" the news that Alan Moore has signed a deal for a five-volume fantasy epic, Long London as well as a short story collection. This may be a definition of the word "exclusive" I was previously unaware of. We just forgot to say that it was an exclusive when we ran the same story last week. Anyway. It's all official now.

The Guardian does have the additional note that it was for a six-figure sum for all six volumes – to be fair, I would have presumed it was, otherwise something may have gone very wrong. Bleeding Cool previously reported the following descriptions of the titles as posted to Amazon – but they have now been removed;

Illuminations:

A beguiling series of tales on the revealing power of magic and imagination. Illuminations is an astonishing, rich and broad collection of short stories, each featuring some kind of illumination or realization. From ghosts and otherworldly creatures to the four horsemen of the apocalypse to the Boltzmann brains fashioning the universe at the big bang, Alan Moore's Illuminations is a series of beguiling and elegantly crafted tales that reveal the full power of imagination and magic.

Long London

The Long London series is a tour-de-force that tells the story of the timeless shadow city full of magic and memory somewhere beyond the "real London." Long London is a series about "a sometimes-accessible shadow city that is beyond time." This is a hugely inventive, atmospheric, mythical world of murder, magic and madness. It is a quintet of novels that sweeps across the 20th century, starting in the shell-shocked and unravelled London of 1949, and following the populations of writers, criminals, artists, and magicians through that familiar city and a version of London just beyond our knowledge.

The Guardian also refers to Jerusalem as Alan Moore's first novel – I mean in comparison to the length of Jerusalem, his first novel Voice Of The Fire seems like a novella, but still. They do quote editor-in-chief Paul Baggaley of Bloomsbury, as being rather excited. "Alan Moore is simply a legend and it has been such a pleasure to listen to him talk about his ambitious Long London series as well as discovering the range of his shorter fiction. These projects have set Bloomsbury alight." And quoting Alan Moore saying "I couldn't be happier with the new home that I've found at Bloomsbury: a near-legendary independent publisher with a spectacular list and a fierce commitment to expanding the empire of the word. I have a feeling this will be a very productive partnership."

That is, of course until DC Comics buys Bloomsbury out.