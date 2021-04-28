Bloomsbury To Publish Alan Moore's Short Stories & Long London Novels

Bleeding Cool noted last month that Alan Moore had, for the first time, retained the services of a literary book agent, Watson, Little, who was to be auctioning a collection of Alan Moore's short stories and novel series called Long London.

It appears they were successful in that endeavour, and Bloomsbury is to publish those works – of which we now have a few more details.

Illuminations, his collection of short stories, is to be published in September 2022.

The first-ever short story collection from the beloved creator of Watchmen and numerous other classics, a beguiling series of tales on the revealing power of magic and imagination. Illuminations is an astonishing, rich and broad collection of short stories, each featuring some kind of illumination or realization. From ghosts and otherworldly creatures to the four horsemen of the apocalypse to the Boltzmann brains fashioning the universe at the big bang, Alan Moore's Illuminations is a series of beguiling and elegantly crafted tales that reveal the full power of imagination and magic.

While his Long London novel series, five volumes it seems, is to begin publication in April 2024.

From the beloved creator of Watchmen and numerous other classics, the Long London series is a tour-de-force that tells the story of the timeless shadow city full of magic and memory somewhere beyond the "real London." Long London is a series about "a sometimes-accessible shadow city that is beyond time." This is a hugely inventive, atmospheric, mythical world of murder, magic and madness. It is a quintet of novels that sweeps across the 20th century, starting in the shell-shocked and unravelled London of 1949, and following the populations of writers, criminals, artists, and magicians through that familiar city and a version of London just beyond our knowledge.

We noted that Alan Moore has written extensively about London before, including the classic From Hell with Eddie Campbell, but also his performance art piece, Highbury Working, set in around the Highbury area of London. I noted that Watson Little is located at Highbury Grove.

Bloomsbury is a British publisher with branches and offices around the world, and its growth has been principally down to the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling – of which Moore had some fine observations in LOEG: Century…