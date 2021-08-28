Gun Honey Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 28th of August

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

How did King Spawn #1, Echolands #1, Killer Queens #1, Second Chances #1, St Mercy #1, Eat The Rich #1 do? #2 for all is up.

Star Wars Adventures: Ghost Vader's Castle by Cavan Scott, Francesco Francavilla and Megan Levens is up for FOC from IDW, with 1:5 and 1:10 tiered covers.

Frontiersman #1 by Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari f rom Image Comics is up for FOC, and is returnable to registered retailers.

Marvel launches The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers.

Way Of X gets its sequel in X-Men: Onslaught Revelation

Gun Honey #1 by Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng from Titan Comics launches, with this Adam Hughes' FOC cover as well as 1:10 and 1:25 tiered covers.

and from Titan Comics launches, with this FOC cover as well as 1:10 and 1:25 tiered covers. DC Comics launch Aquaman: The Becoming #1, Batman #113, Batman; Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1, Legends Of The Dark Knight #5, Suicide Squad: King Shark #1, Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #4 and Catwoman #35 all with a 1:25 cover,

Batman: Urban Legends #6 gets its sixth printing.

DC launches Batman And Bigby, the beginnings of their Fables sequel, from Bill Willingham and Brian Level.

and DC has their Wonder Woman Day #1 bundles reprinting the Wonder Woman Rebirth #1 by Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.