Gurihiru Spider-Man Baking Comic Gets Million Likes on Instagram.

Marvel Comics launched their Heroes At Home comics line and variant covers a couple of days ago, featuring Marvel's heroes in everyday situations in their own homes, tapping into the current shutdown and lock-in vibes. Every Sunday, Marvel's Instagram will feature a free digital comic that will also appear as variant covers on upcoming comics, from Gurihiru and Zeb Wells. The first comic which debuted over the weekend on Instagram, saw Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man, tried his hand at baking – badly. That strip will appear as a variant cover on Amazing Spider-Man #48 on sale on September 9th with the rest to follow.

But the first Instagram post did rather well, getting a record 1.1 million likes and almost three thousand comments, far more than Marvel usually get for their social media. Here are the dates and details for upcoming Instagram publication and cover variant publication. Might this suggest an increased demand on publication? Or is a like just a like? And Marvel should be making more comic books actually like this, rather than just putting them on a variant cover?

July 26, featuring Spider-Man: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/9 (FOC 8/17)

August 2, featuring Wolverine: WOLVERINE #5 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/2 (FOC 8/10)

August 9, featuring Captain Marvel: CAPTAIN MARVEL #21 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/9 (FOC 8/17)

August 16, featuring Captain America: CAPTAIN AMERICA #23 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/16 (FOC 8/24)

August 23, featuring the Hulk: IMMORTAL HULK #37 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/16 (FOC 8/24)

August 30, featuring Black Panther: AVENGERS #36 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/30 (FOC 9/7)

So… anyone wonder if Spidey could use his web spinners for fondant icing? Everything is cake, remember.