Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jim lee

H2SH: Batman #162 & 163 by Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee Will Be Two Months Late

H2SH: Batman #162 and 163 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee will both now be two months late from DC Comics, September and October respectively

Article Summary Batman #162 and #163 from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s H2SH storyline are now delayed by two months each.

Batman #161’s release was recently pushed from June to July, creating a domino effect on the schedule.

H2SH’s delays may impact the launch of the new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez.

Retailers facing challenges as H2SH’s shifting dates threaten Batman comic sales and fan anticipation.

Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that, if you'd just read Batman #160 and were looking forward to the next chapter of H2SH in Batman #161 in June, you were going to have to wait an extra month until July. Batman #161 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair has been delayed from the 25th of June until the 23rd of July. At the time, Batman #162, the penultimate issue of H2SH, was also scheduled for that date, but I expected that it would also slip a month. Well, I was wrong, it slipped two months to September, the month that the new Batman #1 is meant to launch. And the final issue of H2SH, Batman #163, is now scheduled for October, also two months late. for now.

The series H2SH by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb was initially planned for late last year, which saw the final issues of Chip Zdarsky's Batman run, which preceded it, made bi-weekly. Back then, it was also planned to run for a year. Then it got late and was rescheduled. Chip's issues were all made monthly again, and we only got the first six issues of H2SH scheduled for 2025; the final six issues were moved to a later, unspecified date. We said that a new Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, to follow H2SH, was intended for September, but it was possible that further delays to H2SH may delay that series as well. And now that's looking more and more likely.

This could have been foreseen, of course. Jim Lee was never the fastest artist anyway, and is also Publisher, President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, so there are plenty of pressures on the man. But this is tough on retailers, who have been upping their Batman numbers, as a poor schedule can often harm sales. Here is the current schedule for the book.

BATMAN #161

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up! $4.99 7/23/2025

BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 9/17/2025

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 10/29/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!