Harley Quinn #16 Preview: Everyone's a Critic

In this preview of Harley Quinn #16, it's revealed that the secret origin of new villain Verdict… is Harley's bad singing! Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #16

DC Comics

0422DC117

0422DC118 – Harley Quinn #16 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0422DC119 – Harley Quinn #16 Olivier Coipel Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

You know how the whole villain origin story is usually about the one bad day that changed everything? I think it's Tuesday most of the time. But what if it's, like, a lot of bad days, and some of them were even caused by me, Harley Quinn? Well, that would be a recipe for one pretty bad villain, right? The secret origin story of a brutal new villain, Verdict, is revealed here! Though I guess it won't be very secret once we reveal it, huh?

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $3.99

