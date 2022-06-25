Harley Quinn #16 Preview: Everyone's a Critic

In this preview of Harley Quinn #16, it's revealed that the secret origin of new villain Verdict… is Harley's bad singing! Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #16
DC Comics
0422DC117
0422DC118 – Harley Quinn #16 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99
0422DC119 – Harley Quinn #16 Olivier Coipel Cover – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo
You know how the whole villain origin story is usually about the one bad day that changed everything? I think it's Tuesday most of the time. But what if it's, like, a lot of bad days, and some of them were even caused by me, Harley Quinn? Well, that would be a recipe for one pretty bad villain, right? The secret origin story of a brutal new villain, Verdict, is revealed here! Though I guess it won't be very secret once we reveal it, huh?
In Shops: 6/28/2022
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

