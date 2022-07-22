Harley Quinn #17 Preview: The Verdict is In

Harley wakes up from a nightmare ready for a showdown with Verdict in this preview of Harley Quinn #17. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #17

DC Comics

0522DC119

0522DC120 – Harley Quinn #17 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

It's the moment we've been building toward for months! The rumble in the jungle! But actually in Gotham, because we're not in the jungle. It's the throwdown showdown between me, your hyper-verbal, semi-reformed former villain, and Verdict, the violent vigilante vowing to have vengeance on…well, everybody! Can I clear my name after being locked up for a crime I didn't commit?

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

