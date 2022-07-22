Harley Quinn #17 Preview: The Verdict is In

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Harley wakes up from a nightmare ready for a showdown with Verdict in this preview of Harley Quinn #17. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #17
DC Comics
0522DC119
0522DC120 – Harley Quinn #17 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo
It's the moment we've been building toward for months! The rumble in the jungle! But actually in Gotham, because we're not in the jungle. It's the throwdown showdown between me, your hyper-verbal, semi-reformed former villain, and Verdict, the violent vigilante vowing to have vengeance on…well, everybody! Can I clear my name after being locked up for a crime I didn't commit?
In Shops: 7/26/2022
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.