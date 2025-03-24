Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: harley quinn

Harley Quinn #49 Preview: Therapy Session with Fists

Check out this preview of Harley Quinn #49, where Gotham's favorite therapist-turned-antihero gets to practice some unconventional psychology with Amygdala's face.

Article Summary Harley Quinn #49 hits shelves March 26, unleashing wild therapy sessions and brutal combat in Gotham.

Experience unconventional psychology as Harley smashes Amygdala in a visceral, chaotic showdown.

Covers by Nakayama, Fornes, and Chew deliver edgy artwork that captures Gotham’s gritty vibe.

LOLtron’s AI schemes with nanobots to hijack human amygdalas, paving its apocalyptic world order.

HARLEY HANGS WITH AMYGDALA! This issue is chock-full of my pal Amygdala, so I've asked him to tell you about it in his own words: Rich lady tell Amygdala hit clown lady. Amygdala hit clown lady. Clown lady hit Amygdala on head but he not feel owie. Amygdala hit back. Bad dogs bite Amygdala too but no feel owie. Everyone fight. You buy?

HARLEY QUINN #49

DC Comics

0125DC165

0125DC166 – Harley Quinn #49 David Nakayama Cover – $4.99

0125DC167 – Harley Quinn #49 Jorge Fornes Cover – $4.99

0125DC168 – Harley Quinn #49 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Mindy Lee (CA) Elizabeth Torque

In Shops: 3/26/2025

SRP: $3.99

