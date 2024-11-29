Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, DC All-In

Has DC Comics Retconned Aquababy In Aquaman For DC All-In, For 2025?

Has DC Comics Retconned Aquababy in Aquaman for DC All-In, in 2025? Or is it just a trick of the light underwater?

In the preview to the new Aquaman #1 for DC All In, by Jeremy Adams and John Timms, we see Aquaman, Mera and their kid… except something is up.

That's not Andrina in Aquaman's arms, is it? That's Arthur Jr, the dead Aquababy…

The hair is a dead giveaway along with certain cartoony male notes – thin eyeline, wider chin, broader shoulders, even in a toddler. Herein less a tale. Aquababy, or Arthur Curry Jr, was the son of Aquaman and Mera, and gained Mera's water-controlling powers while having the ability to create and mutate sea life. In a radical for its time story, he was killed by Black Manta.

However he was also the child seen in the recent Aquaman 2 movie.

While more recently introduced in the comic books, in Aquaman #57 in 2020 by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Robson Rocha, Andrina Curry is the new daughter of Aquaman and Mera. She is the Princess of Atlantis and inherits the powers of both of her parents. And she's a redhead like her mother.

Is it possible that folks working on the new DC Comics series didn't know? Do the editors? Or is this a DC All-In continuity switch to align with the movie franchise that is now no more? Here is the full preview for Aquaman #1, published by DC Comics in January 2025. Maybe they'll fix the new Aquababy by then.

AQUAMAN #1 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

NEW POWERS, NEW MISSION…THE KING IS BACK, BABY! In the wake of Absolute Power, Arthur Curry's powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this is one king ready to use them to kick some serious butt. Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman's water-warping abilities can stop them–but not if they kill the good king in the process! Enter Dagon, Arthur's guide on the quest to unlock the secrets of the "blue." But what deadly secret awaits Arthur on his journey? It's an all-new era for Aquaman by acclaimed creators Jeremy Adams (The Flash, Green Lantern) and John Timms (Action Comics) that will leave you cheering! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/8/2025

AQUAMAN #2 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

ATLANTIS…OBLITERATED! After the shocking events of Aquaman #1, Arthur Curry is now a king without a home! But is hope truly lost? The answer lies in Aquaman's mysterious new water-morphing abilities, and a portal into the unknown. Earth's uncanny undersea hero must train like never before to stand a chance of recovering Atlantis from its untimely apocalypse…or should we say Apokolips? Ride the wave for the biggest, wettest adventure of the year in this second issue extravaganza–brought to you by the tide-turning talents of Jeremy Adams and John Timms! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

