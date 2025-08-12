Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: amazing spider-man, mary jane

Has Peter Parker Got A New Fungal Symbiote Creating A New Spider-Man?

Has Peter Parker got a new fungal symbiote creating a new Spider-Man? Just some Bleeding Cool mindless speculation...

Article Summary Peter Parker may be infected by a mysterious fungus, leading to a new kind of Spider-Man symbiote.

Recent issues show Peter rejecting Spider-Man responsibilities and displaying odd behavior shifts.

Peter's experiments with his lab partner Brian center on fungus and hint at mind-altering effects.

Upcoming comics tease two Spider-Men, cosmic adventures, and a new being called Symbie.

Okay, so this is mindless speculation. Joining some dots that should never be aligned. Whipping up a whole lot of nothing, then placing a glace cherry on top. So I know this, don't take this for anything else.

Dot 1. We are somehow getting two Spider-Men. One heading off into space, one staying here.

Dot 2. In Amazing Spider-Man #9, Peter Parker has turned down being Spider-Man, his great responsibility, and a potential reconciliation with Mary Jane.

Dot 3. As part of that, we have seen a new internal monologue from Peter Parker in new red borders. But is it?

Dot 4. Peter Parker and his lab partner Brian have been messing around with fungus.

Dot 5. We all now know that there are fungi that can infect insects and change their brain chemistry so they can be given new desires, and new drives, becoming zombie ants.

Join all those dots, and we have Peter Parker's actions being explained by being infected by a fungal being, turning Peter Parker's thoughts in different directions, or even that those are the thoughts of the fungus. A dark passenger. And maybe, just maybe, that fungus building a whole new Spider-Man. Or giving Brian a suit… and it would make that confrontation with Mary Jane and Venom.

Just mindless speculation, but… what do you think?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

JOE KELLY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN'S SHOCKING DEFEAT!

Battered and broken following his battle with HELLGATE, SPIDER-MAN needs to level up if he's going to survive the next round. Peter Parker is a different man following Hellgate's revelation. But MARY JANE WATSON has a revelation of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey's strength to the test are SHOCKER and his new allies, THE AFTERSHOCKS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

JOE KELLY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY John Romita Jr.

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-MAN!

Peter Parker has resolved to get stronger by ANY means necessary. Spider-Man isn't pulling his punches this time.

JOE KELLY (W) • Pepe Larraz & John Romita Jr. (A)

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC!

• A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter.

• Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions.

• One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE!

• The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

64 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

JOE KELLY (W) • John Romita Jr. (A) • COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

STOP SPIDER-MAN!

Spider-Man's gone too far. Now his greatest allies must stop him before it's too late!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C) • MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

SPIDEY & HIS COSMIC FRIENDS!

• Who is this space-faring Spider-Man, and who is his crew?!

• You may recognize Rocket Raccoon and may have heard of Symbie.

• The other companions will have a huge impact on Spider-Man and may hold a key to some mysteries that have been brewing!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

JOE KELLY (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A) • COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

ENTER: THE GOBLIN SLAYER!

• Something has been trying to kill Norman Osborn since the first issue of this volume, and they up the ante this issue!

• What can Spider-Man do to stop the Goblin Slayer? With all that Norman has done and could do, SHOULD Spidey stop it?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

