Hate, Monsters & Megaton Man in Fantagraphics August 2025 Solicits

Fantagraphics has launched their August 2025 solicits including My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, Roy, Hate and Megaton Man.

Article Summary Fantagraphics reveals August 2025 lineup featuring My Favorite Thing Is Monsters box set and Hate Vol. 1

New releases include DuckTales: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, Buff Soul, and The Moon Prince graphic novels

Gilbert Hernandez launches Roy #1 with his daughter; Don Simpson’s Megaton Man gets a complete edition

EC Fan-Addict Fanzine returns, plus Laser Eye Surgery and Prince Valiant Vol. 30 headline diverse offerings

Fantagraphics has launched their August 2025 solicits and solicitations, including a collection of Emil Ferris two volumes of My Favorite Thing Is Monsters that caused a major lawsuit, Roy by Gilbert Hernandez, a Complete Hate by Peter Bagge, A complete Megaton Man by Don Simpson and Duck Tales! Where can you find a more eclectic collection of comics this August?

MY FAVORITE THING IS MONSTERS BOX SET: BOOK ONE & TWO

On Sale 2025 | 828 PGS, Full Color | 2-Volume SC Slipcase Set | $79.99 | 8.1" × 10.8" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-099-7

Both volumes of Emil Ferris's beloved graphic masterpiece and worldwide sensation, collected in a custom slipcase! Ferris's exhilarating cast of characters come to life in this landmark work of graphic fiction, captivating readers with its story of love, friendship, and empowerment. Now available in one complete package for the first time! Winner of the 2025 Whiting Award in Fiction, named among Kirkus Reviews' Best 100 Books of the Century, New York Times Notable Books of 2024, and NPR Books We Love 2024.

By Emil Ferris

THE COMPLETE HATE VOLUME 1

On Sale 2025 | 348 PGS, B&W | SC | $29.99 | 7.3" × 10.5" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-109-3

The definitive edition of the Great American Grunge Graphic Novel, now collected in paperback for the first time! Peter Bagge, a primary architect of alternative comics, chronicles Buddy Bradley and his lovable losers through the grunge era's rise and fall in the best-selling Hate series. Going beyond satire, Bagge's observations shaped the Pacific Northwest's youth movement. Vol. 1 collects Hate #1-15, focusing on Buddy's early 1990s Seattle travails, with new covers, endpapers, title pages, and a lengthy introduction by Bagge.

By Peter Bagge

Also Available: Hate Revisited! ($19.99, ISBN: 979-8-87500-048-5), War on Gaza ($12.99, ISBN: 979-8-87500-090-4)

DUCKTALES: TREASURE OF THE LOST LAMP AND OTHER STORIES (DISNEY AFTERNOON ADVENTURES VOL. 6)

On Sale 2025 | 212 PGS, Full Color | HC | $34.99 | 7.8" × 10.6" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-095-9

Quackaroonies! Scrooge McDuck and Launchpad McQuack battle sorcerer Merlock for Collie Baba's treasure in the one-and-only comics adaptation of DuckTales: The Movie! Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Webby gain a genie, but Merlock will stop at nothing to claim its power. Plus, TaleSpin's crew hunts treasure beyond "The Gates of Shambhala" with disguised Air Pirates, and Darkwing Duck faces Megavolt's power drain in "Watts the Problem." Features Gummi Bears, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, and Goof Troop!

Story: Bobbi JG Weiss, John Lustig | Illustrated: Cosme Quartieri, Rubén Torreiro

Also Available: Darkwing Duck: Marinated Mystery ($34.99, ISBN: 978-1-68396-989-1), Adventures of the Gummi Bears: A New Beginning ($34.99, ISBN: 978-1-68396-920-4)

BUFF SOUL

On Sale 2025 | 240 PGS, Full Color | HC | $29.99 | 7.6" × 10.3" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-068-3

Eisner Award winner Moa Romanova returns with an autobiographical graphic novel about a chaotic U.S. tour with her rock star bestie, fueled by alcohol, drugs, and sex. Tackling addiction, friendship, and loss, this rollicking road trip starts as a comical, hedonistic adventure but darkens when her friend disappears, triggering Romanova's reckoning with adolescent trauma and self-destruction.

By Moa Romanova

Also Available: Goblin Girl ($24.99, ISBN: 978-1-68396-283-0)

THE MOON PRINCE

On Sale 2025 | 448 PGS, Full Color | SC | $29.99 | 7.5" × 9" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-075-1

A rollicking fantasy graphic novel with a powerful anti-racist message! Bi-racial orphans Max and Molly, mistreated in a West Hoboken workhouse, uncover their mystic M'Chawi lineage. Sent to the Moon, they face a land in constant racial conflict, pursued by the Earth Queen's Grand Inquisitor. Armed with a bejeweled dagger, pendant, and pure hearts, they must unite the Moon's denizens before humanity's folly destroys their world. Equal parts Jules Verne and Bone!

By Kevin Fraser Mutch

PRINCE VALIANT VOL. 30: 1995-1996

On Sale 2025 | 112 PGS, Full Color | HC | $39.99 | 10.5" × 14.3" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-105-5

Trouble follows Prince Valiant from the Misty Isles to Guatemala to Utopia in Fantagraphics' ambitious reprinting of Hal Foster's immortal masterpiece! Premonitions confound Val and Nathan as an earthquake rocks the Misty Isles, danger looms among Guatemala's Mayans, a druid civil war erupts in Hibernia, and Val uncovers a dark secret in Utopia.

By Hal Foster, John Cullen Murphy, Cullen Murphy

Also Available: Prince Valiant Vol. 29 ($39.99, ISBN: 979-8-87500-002-7), Prince Valiant Vol. 28 ($39.99, ISBN: 978-1-68396-929-7)

ROY #1

On Sale 2025 | 24 PGS, Full Color | Comic | $4.99 | UPC: 615200815929-00911

The Hernandez family's comics legacy expands! Gilbert Hernandez teams with daughter Natalia for an all-new Roy adventure! Fan-favorite everyman Roy joins Little Stunt Boy to battle his arch-nemesis, the multiplying Froats! Meanwhile, Natalia delivers a surreal eight-page Alien spiritual encounter. A family affair pushing the boundaries of comics!

By Gilbert Hernandez, Natalia Hernandez

EC FAN-ADDICT FANZINE NO. 7

On Sale 2025 | 120 PGS, Full Color | SC | $16.00 | 8.5" × 11" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-151-2

The EC Fan-Addict Fanzine returns with its 7th issue! Edited by Grant Geissman and Roger Hill, this 120-page issue features Jack Davis's pre-EC art, an interview with 1960s prozine publisher Bill Spicer, Gary Arlington's "What If?" EC covers, Humbug/Kurtzman collectibles, a 1958 Kurtzman interview, Dr. Fredric Wertham on fanzines, a 1967 Frank Frazetta visit, and more! With a cover by Laurie Snow Hein and a 1954 Al Williamson back cover. A must-have for EC fans!

Edited by Grant Geissman, Roger Hill

LASER EYE SURGERY

On Sale 2025 | 96 PGS, B&W | SC | $19.99 | 8.5" × 11" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-154-3

A chance encounter with a misplaced flyer leads to disaster in this comedically unsettling debut by Walker Tate! An unnamed man's "correct your sight" operation spirals into confusion as optical defects emerge, fueling paranoia in a bleak world. Cosmic dangers lurk just out of sight, and as his vision changes unpredictably, he questions reality itself. A warped rumination on perception!

By Walker Tate

THE COMPLETE MEGATON MAN UNIVERSE VOLUME 1: THE 1980S

On Sale 2025 | 604 PGS, B&W | SC | $60.00 | 8.75" × 11.25" | ISBN: 979-8-87500-014-0

Every Megaton Man adventure from 1983 to 1990 in one muscle-bound tome! The Man of Molecules, joined by See-Thru Girl, Yarn Man, and Kozmik Kat, faces Bad Guy, the Cosmic Cue-Ball, and the Partyers from Mars. Don Simpson's satire became an industry standard, with unpublished art, roughs, plot outlines, photos, and relics. Includes an introduction by Bill Morrison, foreword by Chris Ecker, and afterword by the author.

By Don Simpson

Also Available: In Pictopia ($20.00, ISBN: 978-1-68396-457-5), X-Amount of Comics ($20.00, ISBN: 978-1-68396-348-6)

