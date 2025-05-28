Hell Before The Hellfire Gala – Uncanny X-Men #16 & Magik #3 XSpoilers

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Magik, uncanny x-men

We are meant to be getting a new Hellfire Summit to replace the Hellfire Gala in the X-Men comics next month. But this week, the Xbooks seem to have become much more hellish all by themselves. With Uncanny X-Men #15 by Gail Simone and David Marquez telling tales of mutant apartheid in the USA a hundred years ago, a Green Book parallel.

While Illyana Rasputin goes to Ireland's Causeway in Magik #5 by Ashley Allen and German Peralta. Traditionally, a gateway to all manner of mystical places. And with, apparently, mutant farmers. Farmers who are mutants, I think, rather than farmers who are farming mutants. Unless, of course, they are mutant sheep.

So as Uncanny X-Men tells a tale of a special mutant graveyard…

… free from human exhumations by the Sinister amongst us…

… finding a place that no one else would want to bury their dead.

One of those hellgates that seem to propagate. Whether in New Orleans…

Or in the Causeway. Because it's not like this kind of affair is a stranger to the X-Men…

Gambit, it should be a very easy conversation to have. You have a fellow who looks like a demon right there. And as for bringing the subject up over the years…

… you could always have mentioned it to Illyana, semi-professional Queen of Limbo over the years. It probably would have been a very easy conversation to have had. But what is this mutant hell?

It's probably not going to be the new Krakoa, is it?

No more than Limbo worked out as the new Utopia. Such things are ever thus. But we do get the origin for something else that would plague mutantkind.

One hundred years ago, the first Sentinels. And a decision that could have changed everything… Uncanny X-Men #15 and Magik #5 are published by Marvel Comics today.

