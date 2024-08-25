Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Hell Heist, zenescope

Hell Heist #1 in Zenescope's November 2024 Solicits

Zenescope owner Ralph Tedesco and artist Caio Cacau launch a new Zenescope franchise in their November 2024 solicits, Hell Heist.

HELL HEIST #1 (OF 2) CVR A CAIO CACAU

A seasoned crew of master thieves targets an ancient sarcophagus hidden within a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion. But what begins as a high-stakes heist quickly spirals into horror and chaos, as the team unwittingly finds themselves up against an ages-old evil. Facing a relentless supernatural force, it's a race against time to not just complete the job, but to stay alive. Brimming with suspense, action, and horror, Hell Heist is a must-read for fans of supernatural thrillers and heist dramas. Don't miss out on this explosive debut-grab your copy of Hell Heist #1!

32 Pages of Content!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

BELLE SHADOW OF ROSE CVR A IGOR VITORINO

Anabelle "Belle" DiMarco is tormented by the pain and loss she has endured during her short time in this world. She has spent her life fighting the never-ending battle against evil creatures that only our nightmares could dream up.

But, when she is presented with a remedy for a wound she has suffered with for far too long-a cure for the curse placed upon her brother, Alex, which changed him into one of the very beasts she hunts-and Belle finally has a chance, after all these years, to pull his humanity back from the shadows it has been imprisoned beneath.

Blood runs deep, and Belle's ax remains sharp, but could this be the last pursuit this beast hunter sets off on? Can she finally cure the Beast? Will she survive the price asked of her?

Don't miss this adrenaline-soaked over-sized issue!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #90 CVR A LUCA STRATI

The Dark One's evil reign ruled from the shadows of the Grimm Universe for many years. And when he was struck down, his empire was frayed. But, since his return, he has been re-building an army and is ready to enforce his rule, now with the aid of his son by his side!

Don't miss this epic arc that could prove to be the final fight for The Guardian of the Nexus, Skye Mathers!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM NOV 2024 BRONZE EXC

Bronze Level – Character = Sleeping Beauty art by Josh Burns

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

