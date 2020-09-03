Hey Comic Retailers, This Week;s DC Comics FOC Is Tonight, Not Sunday

Because Monday is a holiday in the USA, DC Comics has moved their Final Order Cut-Off date from Sunday midnight to Thursday midnight, whether through UCS, Lunar or Diamond UK. It seems, however, that plenty of folk are currently unaware of this. So maybe Bleeding Cool can help raise the flag, or risk comic book stores missing a week worth of DC Comics. Here are the titles being FOC'ed tonight that some stores might miss out on. Including Death Metal #4 and The Joker War Zone #1 .
- Arkhamaniacs TPB
- Batman Superman Annual #1
- Batman Superman Vol 01 Who Are The Secret Six TPB
- Batman The Joker War Zone #1 (One Shot) Cover A Ben Oliver (Joker War)
- Batman The Joker War Zone #1 (One Shot) Cover B Derrick Chew Card Stock Variant (Joker War)
- Batman Three Jokers HC
- Daphne Byrne HC
- Dark Nights Death Metal #4 (Of 7) Cover A Greg Capullo Embossed Foil
- Dark Nights Death Metal #4 (Of 7) Cover B David Finch Darkseid Variant
- Dark Nights Death Metal #4 (Of 7) Cover C Alex Garner Superboy-prime Variant
- Dark Nights Death Metal #4 (Of 7) Cover D Stanley Artgerm Lau Green Lantern John Stewart Variant
- Dark Nights Death Metal #4 (Of 7) Inc 1:100 Greg Capullo & Jonathan Glapion Black & White Variant
- Dark Nights Death Metal #4 (Of 7) Inc 1:25 Doug Mahnke Variant
- Dark Nights Death Metal Multiverses End #1 (One Shot) Cover A Michael Golden
- Dark Nights Death Metal Multiverses End #1 (One Shot) Inc 1:25 Arthur Adams Variant
- DC Connect Checklist Poster #4 Bundles Of 50 (Paid)
- DC Connect Checklist Poster #4 Opt-in Bundles Of 50 (Free)
- John Constantine Hellblazer #10
- Justice League Annual #2
- Justice League By Scott Snyder Book Two Deluxe Edition HC
- Justice League Unlimited Time After Time TPB
- Legion Of Super-Heroes #9 Cover A Ryan Sook
- Legion Of Super-Heroes #9 Cover B Andre Araujo Variant
- Mad Magazine #16
- Nightwing The Prince Of Gotham Omnibus HC
- Red Hood Outlaw #49 Cover A Dan Mora
- Red Hood Outlaw #49 Cover B Philip Tan Variant
- Strange Adventures #6 (Of 12) Cover A Mitch Gerads
- Strange Adventures #6 (Of 12) Cover B Evan Doc Shaner Variant
- Supergirl (2018) Vol 03 Infectious TPB
- Superman The City Of Tomorrow Vol 2 TPB
- Teen Titans Deathstroke The Terminus Agenda TPB
- Wonder Woman #763 Cover A David Marquez
- Wonder Woman #763 Cover B Joshua Middleton Card Stock Variant
- Wonder Woman 1984 #1 (One Shot) Cover A Nicola Scott
- Wonder Woman 1984 #1 (One Shot) Cover B Robin Eisenberg Rooster Teeth Variant
- Wonder Woman Dead Earth HC
- Wonder Women Of History TPB