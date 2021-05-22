Hey DC, Please Don't Change The Way We See Locke & Key and Sandman

It was one of the most unlikely of crossovers. But when you thought about it, it was the one that made the most sense, both thematically, visually and in the time periods covered. Sandman/Locke & Key's concluding chapter Hell Gone #2 is finally out from DC Comics on August the 31st.

To win back her brother's soul from Hell, Mary Locke has done the unthinkable—she's seized control of the imprisoned Dream Lord's artifacts of power and crossed over into his place of power, the Dreaming! Unfortunately, she's managed to find herself in the middle of a war for the future of the kingdom, led by none other than the monstrous Corinthian. And even if Mary survives her encounter, the road to Hell ends in locked gates guarded by Etrigan the Demon and the all-powerful Lucifer himself! Of course, the Locke family has always had a knack for making keys… This 48-page tale of mystery and terror is written by Joe Hill (Locke & Key, Hill House Comics/Basketful of Heads) with interiors and card stock cover by Gabriel Rodriguez (Adventures of Superman). In addition to Rodriguez' breathtaking cover, two of comics' most renowned mystery/horror artists, Kelley Jones and J.H. Williams III will also provide card stock variant covers for this must-read issue, each priced at $6.99.

DC Comics also promises that "this final chapter of this crossover saga will change the way readers see the worlds of The Sandman and Locke & Key for years to come!" I mean… really? Look I know this is the kind of thing you say when promoting, I don't know, the Forever Evil crossover event which loosely translates "do you remember when DC Comics did that thing with Nightwing that everyone tried to forget about and move on from?" But a) this is Sandman and b) this is Locke & Key and c) we're pretty okay with how we see their worlds right now, honestly. But marketing is going to do what marketing is going to do.