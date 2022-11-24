Horikita Suzune Gets Own Manga In Seven Seas February 2023 Soliicts

Classroom of the Elite, or Welcome to the Classrooms Where Merit is Paramount, is a Japanese light novel series, written by Shōgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose which was adapted as a manga by Yuyu Ichino and was adapted for anime, with a third season for next year. Which is a useful time for Seven Seas Entertainment to publish an alternative universe spinoff, Classroom Of The Elite: Horikata starring breakout character Horikita Suzune in their February 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as many manga and light novels, though mostly being published in June and July 2023.

CLASSROOM OF ELITE HORIKITA GN VOL 01

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Sakagaki

Don't miss this alternate universe spin-off for the popular light novels and manga (both also from Seven Seas) that inspired an anime, starring the fan-favorite character Horikita Suzune! What future awaits Ayanokouji Kiyotaka and Horikita Suzune in this version of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School? A new take on the cutthroat school drama hit!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 13.99

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE GN VOL 03

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

Every time Rishe turns twenty, she dies and is reincarnated to the day she gets dumped. She has been a merchant, an apothecary, and even a maid. For her seventh life, she has one goal: to live a long and lazy life. But then she gets a marriage proposal from the Crown Prince-the man who killed her in her previous life as a knight. Despite her determination to avoid drama, here she goes again!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 13.99

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE GN VOL 18

(W) Kore Yamazaki (A / CA) Kore Yamazaki

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again. The man is a "magus," a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice-and his bride!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ANTI ROMANCE SP ED GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Shoko Hidaka (A) Shoko Hidaka

Suou and Ryou have been friends since childhood. The hairstylist and writer have lived together for six years now and, though they definitely aren't dating, their close relationship is hard to define. Will they ever move beyond the nebulous territory of "more than friends" or will they keep living in a stalemate forever?

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 14.99

BERSERK OF GLUTTONY GN VOL 08

(W) Isshiki Ichika (A) fame

Fate Graphite has never tasted true power. Born into a world with two kinds of people-those with superior skills and those without-he's been shunned his entire life. Fate's skill is Gluttony, a curse that leaves him constantly hungry… until he awakens its terrible potential. When he kills someone, he can devour their skills and feed his insatiable appetite. How many lives will it take for Fate's Gluttony to finally be satisfied?

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 12.99

CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD GN VOL 05 (MR)

(W) Mika Akatsuki (A) Nanako Tsujimura, Utako Yukihiro

When Seigi Nakata rescued a handsome young jewelry appraiser from a group of drunken assailants, he got more than he bargained for! The appraiser is Richard Ranasinghe de Vulpian, a brilliant and mysterious British jewelry expert. Seigi hires him to appraise a family heirloom… and that is just the beginning. Together, they unlock the secret messages hidden in the hearts of precious stones-and those who possess them.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DRAGON KNIGHTS BELOVED GN VOL 05

(W) Asagi Orikawa (A) Ritsu Aozaki

Melissa is a young woman training to be an attendant in the royal castle, working alongside the heroic dragon knights and their magnificent dragon steeds. The dragons love Melissa, and she's soon selected to join Hubert-former captain of the dragon knights and newly appointed earlthe borderlands, where wild dragons roam freely in the skies. Might romance blossom between Melissa and this handsome young lord, whose new position brings with it a whole host of dilemmas?

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DUNGEON OF BLACK COMPANY GN VOL 09 (MR)

(W) Youhei Yasumura (A / CA) Youhei Yasumura

Kinji, who lacks any kind of work ethic, is a layabout in his modern life. One day, he finds himself transported to another world-but not in a grand fantasy of a hero welcomed with open arms. He's immediately shoved into a terrible job! Now enslaved by an evil mining company in a fantasy world, Kinji's about to really learn the meaning of hard work!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 13.99

ECCENTRIC DOCTOR OF MOON FLOWER KINGDOM GN VOL 02

(W) Tohru Himuka, Tohru Himuka (A) Tohru Himuka

Whether it be for illness or injury, the preferred healing method in Moon Flower Kingdom has always been the country's special medicinal baths. However, after his party is attacked by a mysterious figure during a regional inspection, Prince Keiun witnesses a never-before-seen lifesaving medical technique. Even more shocking still, the one who performed this feat is a young girl named Koyo! And while luck may have been on their side this time, questions remain. Just who is this girl, and who is after the prince's life? Shadowy conspiracies, mysterious religions, and deep-rooted beliefs all collide in this beautifully drawn manga series!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 14.99

EVEN THOUGH WERE ADULTS GN VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Takako Shimura (A) Takako Shimura

Ayano, an elementary school teacher in her thirties, stops by a bar one day and meets another woman named Shuri. Sparks fly as the two chat, and before the night is over, Ayano even goes in for a kiss. Shuri is intrigued but confused… especially when she discovers that Ayano has a husband! Both Ayano and Shuri are about to find out that love doesn't get any easier, even as you grow older.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GAP PAPA DADDY AT WORK & HOME GN VOL 02

(W) Utakata (A) Utakata

His colleagues at work see him as handsome, cool, and distant… but the moment he's back home, this frosty-looking salaryman shows his true colors as a doting father and husband. Playing silly games with his young daughter, showering kisses on his beloved wife-what a gap between his appearance and behavior! This sweet, full-color manga about a wholesome family is sure to warm your heart.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 15.99

HIS MAJESTY DEMON KINGS HOUSEKEEPER GN VOL 04

(W) Saiko Wadori (A / CA) Mika Kajiyama

For Takatsuki Sakura, a trip to the library turns into a fantastical journey. She has been swept away to a grandiose castle ruled by a gorgeous demon king. Magic and wonder covers every room. Taking it in, Sakura can hardly breathe… because of all the dust and dirt. A curse has prevented this kingdom from cleaning. Only Sakura and her housekeeping knowhow can scrub away this dark magic grime!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 13.99

HOW HEAVY ARE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT GN VOL 12 (MR)

(W) Sandrovich Yabako (A / CA) MAAM

Hibiki is a teenage girl who loves to eat, but when she notices her waistline expanding, she decides to check out the local gym. The gym is full of buff dudes…and Akemi, the student council president?! When Akemi tries to convince Hibiki to take up weight training, Hibiki resists-until she meets pretty boy trainer Machio. Now, Hibiki is willing to do whatever it takes to get fit!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 12.99

I GOT CAUGHT UP IN A HERO SUMMONS GN VOL 06

(W) Toudai (A) Helan Jiro

When you get summoned to another world, things are supposed to go a certain way: become a hero, battle monsters, and slay demons, right? But when Kaito gets his summons, things are a little different. First off, he's not even the hero… but it doesn't matter, because the world he's been thrust into is at peace. With nothing better to do, Kaito finds himself taking it easy in this unexpectedly mellow fantasy world. Now he can breakfast with its beautiful denizens, learn magic with the help of a spunky demon girl, go to barbeques, and so much more!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 12.99

I THINK I TURNED MY FRIEND INTO A GIRL GN VOL 03

(W) Azusa Banjo (A / CA) Azusa Banjo

It's a familiar story: a popular high school student gives their plain friend a makeover and transforms their life. But this time, both the popular student and the plain friend are boys! Mido Kenshiro has loved cosmetics all his life, keeping his obsession a secret. But when his childhood friend Hiura lets Kenshiro practice applying makeup on him, the results are earth-shattering-for both of them!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 13.99

KAGEKI SHOJO GN VOL 09 (MR)

(W) Kumiko Saiki (A) Kumiko Saiki

Watanabe Sarasa has a dream: she wants to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female acting troupe similar to Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend two years at the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol Ai. But though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions earn her lots of enemies as well. Can Sarasa keep her upbeat attitude and achieve her dream of stardom?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KASESAN & YAMADA GN VOL 03

(W) Hiromi Takashima (A / CA) Hiromi Takashima

After the events of the first five Kase-san and… manga volumes, Kase-san and Yamada are now university students. Yamada's working diligently in her horticulture program, while Kase-san is training hard at her university. There might be a long train ride between their schools and hectic new schedules to plan around, but they'll always make time for each other!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 13.99

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 06

(W) Sho Aimoto (A) Sho Aimoto

In a quiet rural village, livestock has been dying off in a strange manner. Inugami, a detective of the occult, is summoned from Tokyo to solve the mystery. He meets a boy scorned by the villagers, who call him Dorotabo after a yokai that dwells in the muddy fields. Inugami soon learns that there is more to the boy than meets the eye… and vice-versa.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LETS BUY LAND & CULTIVATE IT GN VOL 04

(W) Rokujuuyon Okazawa (A / CA) Jun Sasameyuki

Norio, a corporate drone in modern Japan, is summoned to a fantasy world to fight evil! But it turns out that the magical ability he got doesn't work! Thankfully, he has a plan B. Ask for a plot of land to cultivate a farm! To his surprise, that supposedly useless magic ability turbo charges his tools, allowing him to craft with wood like a master and plant vast fields of crops. After fishing up a mermaid wife, charming a lich, and tempting a young dragon over to his side with home cooking, there's nothing our hero can't do!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LOVE IS AN ILLUSION GN VOL 04

(W) Fargo (A / CA) Fargo

The hit Boys' Love omegaverse webtoon from Lezhin is now in print! Hye-sung spent his entire life believing he was an Alpha, the jackpot of the genetic lottery. But his world is flipped upside down when he finds out he isn't a dominating Alpha, but a submissive Omega. His frustration is pushed to its limits when he constantly crosses paths with the handsome Dojin, a true Alpha. Dojin supposedly can't stand Omegas, but his head-butting with Hye-sung results in explosive arguments and unexpected sex. Is this sizzling chemistry truly just their bodies reacting?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 24.99

MY CUTE LITTLE KITTEN GN VOL 02

(W) Milk Morinaga (A / CA) Milk Morinaga

Rena and Yuna have been roommates since school, and decided to rent a place together after graduation. They've lived together as friends for five years, but things suddenly change the day Yuna adopts a kitten, even though their apartment doesn't allow pets. When Yuna says she wants to move somewhere that will allow them to keep the kitten, Rena admits her true feelings: she wants to be more than friends. Yuna isn't sure how to reciprocate, but she's game to try!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MY DEER FRIEND NOKOTAN GN VOL 04

(W) Shio Usui (A) Shio Usui

No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren't the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako's secret past! Whether it's at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl's every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MY REPAIR SKILL BECAME A VERSATILE CHEAT GN VOL 04

(W) Ginga Hoshikawa (A) Yukimi Enoki (CA) Nemusuke

It's hard for Luke to make a name for himself as an adventurer with all the competition-especially when he's a perpetually low-ranked adventurer whose only skill is [repair]. But when Luke is abandoned by his party and uses that same [repair] skill to survive and escape the dungeon, a new world of possibilities opens up. Suddenly, his despised skill allows him not only to survive but to stand out in a crowded field!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MY STEPMOTHER & STEPSISTER ARENT WICKED GN VOL 01 (AUG228565

(W) Otsuji (A) Otsuji

Fairy tale tropes are turned on their heads in this comedic reimagining of the classic Cinderella story! Miya is the illegitimate child of a prominent family. When her mother dies and her father's estate agrees to take her in, she's convinced she knows what awaits her in her new home: a life of servitude and misery at the hands of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Yet when she finally meets the women she expects to treat her like dirt, they actually end up being… sweet?! A hilarious and heartfelt comedy that's sure to put a smile on your face!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 14.99

NIGHT OF LIVING CAT GN VOL 03

(W) Makoto Fukami (A) Seigo Tokiya

A virus spreads across the world, transforming all humankind into wild, slavering, furry beasts: cats, to be precise. Those few survivors who remain human take refuge in the dark corners of the earth as they fight back against the feline horde. Kunagi, a man with no memory of his past yet a deep knowledge of cats, struggles to hold on with only his wits and a will to survive. Yet the virus transmits merely through cuddles, and Kunagi finds kitties so hard to resist! Is his willpower strong enough to withstand this hair-raising cat-tastrophe?

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 13.99

NPCS IN THIS VILLAGE SIM GAME MUST BE REAL GN VOL 04 (RES) (

(W) Hirukuma (A / CA) Kazuhiko Morita

Yoshio is a thirty-year-old shut-in with no job and no prospects, still living at home after all these years. His mundane life is suddenly interrupted when he receives a copy of The Village of Fate, an experimental game with graphics and A.I. like nothing he's ever seen before. In the game, he finds that the game characters are so intelligent, so reactive, so human that he starts to wonder if they might somehow be real people. Through his connection to their strangely vivid lives, Yoshio begins to discover the brightness that had been missing from his own existence.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 12.99

PANDORA IN CRIMSON SHELL GHOST URN GN VOL 16 (RES) (MR)

(W) Masamune Shirow (A / CA) Koushi Rikudou

The planet is in a constant state of tumult. Rival countries vie for power and resources while racing to create the latest technological breakthroughs; robots and cyborgs have become commonplace. What hope is left for a jaded humanity in an age of advances in cybernetics and artificial intelligence? Enter two cyborg girls outfitted with insurmountable combat capabilities. This is their story.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 12.99

PULSE GN VOL 04

(W) Ratana Satis (A / CA) Ratana Satis

Mel, a renowned heart surgeon, is well-known for being a stoic loner. She views her erotic flings with other women as a tool for pleasure rather than a show of affection. Then she meets Lynn, a beautiful and spirited cardiac patient who needs a new heart, but refuses a transplant. The two women meet with minimal expectations but soon become enthralled in a relationship that changes everything for them both.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 19.99

REBORN AS A SPACE MERCENARY GN VOL 05

(W) Ryuto (A) Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Shuinichi Matsui

When I woke up, I found myself in outer space-and in a universe like the one in my favorite game. "With my beloved, ultra-specced-out ship, I can make a ton of money as a mercenary and live out my days on some cozy planet!" At least that's what I thought, until this beautiful babe with mountains of debt stumbled into my arms! A space fantasy like you've never experienced before! Join Satou Takahiro and his crew of hotties on an overpowered starship as they speed through a strange new universe, seeking adventure!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SAINTS MAGIC IS OMNIPOTENT GN VOL 08

(W) Yuka Tachibana (A / CA) Fujiazuki

Living the workaholic life in her mid-20s, Sei never expected she'd be summoned to another world, let alone obtain the power of a living Saint. And she especially didn't expect to be totally ignored by the locals! While the kingdom desperately needs a hero, it turns out Sei was just the backup option. Left alone, she explores her newfound powers at the royal Research Institute, unraveling the mysteries of magic potions. As she helps the sick and the dying, her talents reveal themselves. Might Sei be the Saint this world needs after all?

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SHIBANBAN SUPER CUTE DOGGIES GN (AUG228566)

(W) Yasuteru Ogoshi (A) Yasuteru Ogoshi

A full-color book for the popular Shiba Inu characters appearing in LINE stickers and stationery! Meet Aka, Kuro, Cha, Shiro, the Roly-Poly Pups, and the rest of this colorful cast of adorable Shiba Inu dogs! Whether they're venturing out into stormy weather in a raincoat, lazing at the beach, napping in a cozy dog bed, or eagerly eyeing dinner someone left out on the table, their fun (and sometimes mischievous) antics are sure to delight. Follow the capers of a group of canines in this collection of hilarious comics.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 14.99

A STORY OF SEVEN LIVES OMNIBUS ED (AUG228884)

(W) Gin Shirakawa (A) Gin Shirakawa

The moving tale of stray cats and the humans who care for them. On the mean streets of Tokyo, countless stray cats scrounge and struggle to survive. Nanao is one of them: he used to be a house cat, but after tragedy struck he had to make it on his own, relying only on fellow stray cat Machi for help. When some people start feeding the strays in their neighborhood, Nanao cautiously starts to bond with them. But the humans-a brother and sister who run a bathhouse-have issues and wounds of their own. Can Nanao help them heal, and perhaps find a new home in the process? The entire three-volume series will be released in English in one oversized omnibus edition.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SUMMER YOU WERE THERE GN VOL 03

(W) Yuama (A / CA) Yuama

Shizuku is a shy girl who hardly talks to other people. Instead, she loses herself in creative writing, crafting a novel that she never plans to show anyone. But when Kaori-Shizuku's cute, popular classmate-gets her hands on Shizuku's manuscript, everything changes. Kaori is a huge fan, and suggests that Shizuku can get inspiration for her writing if the two of them start dating! Can these very different young ladies create their own love story together?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 13.99

THERES NO FREAKING WAY BE YOUR LOVER GN VOL 02

(W) Teren Mikami (A) Musshu

Renako Amaori is leaving her awkward and lonely junior high school life behind, determined to become a normal girl with normal friends in high school. Glamorous, confident Mai Ouzuka is Renako's total opposite: wealthy, outgoing, and a literal fashion model. Against the odds, the two girls form an immediate connection. Renako thinks she may have found the best friend of her dreams… until Mai's romantic confession sends her into a tailspin. Renako wants to prove to Mai that being BFFs is better than being girlfriends, but Mai is dead set on convincing Renako that they're destined to be lovers. Let the love games begin!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 13.99

THIS IS SCREWED UP REINCARNATED AS GIRL GN VOL 07

(W) Ashi (A) Keyaki Uchiuch

Ren is a young girl in a primitive world of magic and brutality. Sold as a slave and about to be delivered to an unscrupulous merchant, she suddenly awakens to vivid memories of a past life: a world called Earth, where Ren was both a grown man and a research scientist. Now, she must learn to survive, combining her knowledge of science from her past life with her talent in magic from this life.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 12.99

THOUGH I AM AN INEPT VILLAINESS GN VOL 03

(W) Satsuki Nakamura (A) Ei Ohitsuji

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts-but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called "butterfly" of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when "court rat" Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire… to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TIME STOP HERO GN VOL 07 (MR)

(W) Yasunori Mitsunaga (A) Yasunori Mitsunaga

After being cancelled on social media, Kuzuno Sekai falls into despair and wishes so hard to leave his life behind that he suddenly finds himself in a fantasy RPG world. He has nothing but the clothes on his back… and his handy game controller. With a press of the pause button, he becomes a literal Time Stop Hero. Running off with money, one-shotting static mobs, and flipping the skirts of every girl in sight, Sekai's desires are boundless, but his power isn't! If he doesn't clear the game in three days, time will stop for Sekai-forever!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TITANS BRIDE GN VOL 01 (AUG228567) (MR)

(W) ITKZ (A) ITKZ

Senior Kouichi Mizuki is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school, when he suddenly finds himself in a world of titans. Not only is he no longer anywhere near home, but one of these giants, Prince Caius, has claimed Kouichi as his bride! Thanks to a disturbing, world-ending prophecy, the prince's upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world. Since Caius has no plans to send Kouichi back to earth, he is wholeheartedly set on taking Kouichi as his "wife"! Seven Seas' special print release of this Mature-rated favorite will feature the completely uncensored original art not available in other editions.

In Shops:

SRP: 14.99

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 06 (11-12)

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo? Collects volumes 11 and 12.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 22.99

TUNNEL TO SUMMER EXIT OF GOODBYES ULTRAMARINE GN VOL 04

(W) Mei Hachimoku (A / CA) Koudon

Final volume. Tono Kaoru heard a rumor: The laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel. If you find it, walk through and you'll find your heart's desire on the other side… in exchange for years of your own life. On the night Kaoru just so happens to find himself standing in front of a tunnel that looks suspiciously like the one the rumor describes, he finds himself thinking of Karen, the sister he lost in an accident five years ago. To Kaoru's surprise, he's been followed by the new transfer student Anzu Hanaki, who promises to help him experiment with the mysterious tunnel-but what does she want from Kaoru in exchange? And what will he have left to give, after the tunnel's done with him?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 12.99

UZAKI CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT GN VOL 09

(W) Take (A / CA) Take

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana-his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman-has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 13.99

VERSAILLES OF DEAD GN VOL 05 (MR)

(W) Kumiko Suekane (A) Kumiko Suekane

Final volume. While en route from Austria to marry Louis XVI and become the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette's carriage is intercepted by bloodthirsty zombies. The sole survivor of the attack is Marie's twin brother, Albert. He heads for Versailles in his sister's gown-and instead of continuing life as himself, decides to take his sister's place. Now at the heart of the French royal court, Albert must face the undead horrors as the man who would be queen.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

XGENDER GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Asuka Miyazaki

Asuka is neither a woman nor a man-they're X-gender (a non-binary identity)-and they've realized they like women! Okay, now what? Adult films are fun to watch, but real sex is less appealing. Would having a penis make that better or worse? Periods already suck, and sex means more fluids from more people! This autobiographical manga follows Asuka's feelings about their body, their relationships, and the fun (and sometimes terrible) experience of having an awakening in their thirties.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HEAVEN OFFICIALS BLESSING TIAN GUAN CI FU NOVEL VOL 07 (MR)

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

The blockbuster danmei/Boys' Love novels from China that inspired the animated series! Born the crown prince of a prosperous kingdom, Xie Lian was renowned for his beauty, strength, and purity. His years of dedication and noble deeds allowed him to ascend to godhood. But those who rise, can also fall… and fall he does, cast from the Heavens again and again and banished to the mortal realm. Eight hundred years after his mortal life, Xie Lian has ascended to godhood for the third time. Now only a lowly scrap collector, he is dispatched to wander the earthly realm to take on tasks appointed by the heavens to pay back debts and maintain his divinity. Aided by old friends and foes alike, and graced with the company of a mysterious young man with whom he feels an instant connection, Xie Lian must confront the horrors of his past in order to dispel the curse of his present.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HUSKY AND HIS WHITE CAT SHIZUN NOVEL VOL 04

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou (A) St

A historical fantasy epic about a tyrant's second chance at life and the powerful cultivation teacher he can't get out of his mind. Massacring his way to the top to become emperor of the cultivation world, Mo Ran's cruel reign left him with little satisfaction. Now, upon suffering his greatest loss, he takes his own life… To his surprise, Mo Ran awakens in his own body at age sixteen, years before he ever began his bloody conquests. Now, as a novice disciple at the cultivation sect known as Sisheng Peak, Mo Ran has a second chance at life. This time, he vows that he will attain the gratification that eluded him in his last life: the overly righteous shall fall, and none will dare treat him like a dog ever again! His furious passion burns most fiercely for his shizun, Chu Wanning, the beautiful yet cold cultivation teacher who maintains a cat-like aloofness in his presence. Yet despite Mo Ran's shameless pursuit of his own goals, he begins to question his previously held beliefs, and wonders if there could be more to his teacher-and his own feelings-than he ever realized.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STARS OF CHAOS SHA PO LANG L NOVEL VOL 01

(W) Priest (A) Priest

The steampunk danmei/Boys' Love novels from China that inspired multimedia adaptations, written by Priest, the author behind live-action hits Guardian and Word of Honor! The discovery of violet gold, a vital fuel for steam-powered machines, propelled Great Liang into an age of prosperity. But for Chang Geng, a young man raised on the impoverished northern frontier, the concerns of the empire are as distant as the stars above. When raiders from the north attack Chang Geng's small village, he discovers that the life he knows is a lie. His mother, his teacher… even his beloved godfather, the man he trusted most in the world, are not who they seem. As enemies of the empire circle ever closer, Chang Geng must travel to the heart of the capital-with his godfather at his side-to meet his destiny. This English-language edition includes exclusive, all-new covers and new interior illustrations.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

THOUSAND AUTUMNS QIAN QIU L NOVEL VOL 01

(W) Teki Yatsuda (A) Teki Yatsuda

The beloved danmei/Boys' Love wuxia novel series from China that inspired the donghua (animated series) streaming in English! In this historical tale, a Daoist martial artist must begin a journey of healing and self-reflection as he resists the temptations of the powerful leader of a demonic sect. Shen Qiao is a devout Daoist priest who has spent his life honing his skills and spirit, leading his sect with martial talent, beauty beyond measure, and an earnest heart. His polar opposite, Yan Wushi, leads one of the most powerful demonic sects and is said to be unrivaled in his strength and cunning. Yan Wushi believes in the inherently selfish nature of all people-himself included-and that nobody is above committing dark deeds for their own benefit. When a fight leaves Shen Qiao injured, blind, and with hazy memories, Yan Wushi takes in the defeated sect leader with a dark plan: test the limits of the man's patience and faith in others to lure him onto the demonic path. Little does he know that he is about to meet the first immovable force of his life, and that two hearts can connect in unexpected ways. With the passing of a thousand autumns, who can stay eternal?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE SC NOVEL VOL 04

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

Being reborn once may sound impressive, but Rishe is already on her seventh time around! She has had all kinds of excitement in her previous lives, from peddling goods as a merchant to locking blades as a knight, so now she's determined to kick back and enjoy. But to savor the high life, she first has to marry the handsome prince… the same one who happens to be her murderer! It will take six-plus lifetimes of experience and skills for Rishe to break the time loop and make her extravagant dreams come true!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 14.99

DRUGSTORE IN ANOTHER WORLD CHEAT PHARMACIST L NOVEL VOL 07 (

(W) Kennoji, Eri Haruno (A) Kennoji, Eri Haruno

When corporate drone Reiji wakes up in another world, he comes face-to-face with a fatally wounded werewolf. Thankfully, Reiji's new Medicine Maker skill enables him to brew uniquely effective potions. Alongside his new wolf-girl friend, Reiji and his amazing cures are ready to revolutionize this fantasy world. Be they an old man seeking the secret of youth or an elven archer with blurry vision, all comers are welcome to his countryside pharmacy.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 13.99

FAILURE FRAME LIGHT NOVEL VOL 07

(W) Kaoru Shinozaki (A) KMKW

Mimori Touka and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the world's resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him in a dungeon to die-but, it turns out, Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 14.99

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS L NOVEL VOL 04 (C

(W) Akisuzu Nenohi (A / CA) Sherry

Tsukishiro Kotone doesn't consider herself much of a gamer. That is, until she's introduced to the virtual reality game Free Life Fantasy Online, also known as FLFO, by her game-savvy sister. In FLFO, Kotone decides to become a Zombie, one of the game's inhuman races, a race that's said to be quite difficult to master, even for experienced players. Why not, right? When Kotone embarks on her first quest in the darkness of the catacombs, controlling a fascinating undead body, little does she know that this game is about to become a huge part of her real life!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 14.99

GRIMGAR OF FANTASY & ASH LIGHT NOVEL VOL 19

(W) Ao Jyumonji (A / CA) Eiri Shirai

Haruhiro awakens to darkness and amnesia, among a group of strangers who can only remember their own names. When they make it into the light, they discover Grimgar-a fantasy world that's like something out of an RPG game. Without apparent skills or knowledge of their surroundings, Haruhiro and his newfound friends band together to form an adventuring party. Only by cooperating, using their wits, and learning new skills can they hope to survive in this dangerous land of monsters and magic.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 13.99

IRINA VAMPIRE COSMONAUT LIGHT NOVEL VOL 05 (MR)

(W) Keisuke Makino (A / CA) Karei

A fierce space race between two global superpowers gives rise to the Nosferatu Project, a top-secret plan to train up some unusual cosmonauts-vampires! When Lev Leps, a human soldier, is ordered to supervise vampire test subject Irina Luminesk, the unlikely pair bonds over their shared dream of reaching the stars. Together, can the human and vampire duo rise above the chaos and corruption down on Earth and blast off into the final frontier?

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 14.99

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO game to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 13.99

VIVY PROTOTYPE L NOVEL VOL 04

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki, Eiji Umehara

Vivy, the world's first autonomous AI, sings to bring joy to her audience as a cast member of NiaLand, Japan's largest theme park. In this world, AIs have become integral to human life and exist to carry out their missions. One day, out of the blue, an AI claiming to be from the future approaches her, revealing that in one hundred years, advanced AIs will turn on the humans they once served, sparking a violent war to annihilate humankind! When he asks for her help in preventing the conflict, Vivy agrees to ditch the stage and take up the century-long mission against her kind in order to save humanity.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 14.99