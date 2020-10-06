Horizon Forbidden West New Machine Revealed On Comics Cover

Titan Comics publish the Horizon Zero Dawn comic book, based on the popular video game, and written by one of the writers of the Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole. Which means occasionally they can be ahead of the curve. Which is how they got artist Harvey Tolibao to reveal the first officially sanctioned artwork of The Shellsnapper, a new machine making its debut in the upcoming game, Horizon Forbidden West, on the FOC cover for Horizon Zero Dawn #4. FOC stands for final-Order Cutoff, the date when orders for comic books must be finalised by comic book shops, and often retailers reveal new variant covers at that time toi help push the orders a little. And as for the Shellsnapper?

Meet the Machine! The amphibious Shellsnapper can dig itself in and lie dormant for days or even weeks, allowing its impenetrable shell to become covered by the surrounding foliage.

Horizon Forbidden West is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and set to be released in 2021 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn , and is played in a post-apocalyptic open world with a third-person perspective. Players control protagonist Aloy, a machine hunter in the 31st century as she travels to California, Utah and Nevada, for a world-saving mission. As part of her journey, she encounters various territories, filled with dangerous tribes and ravaged by massive storms and deadly machines. Including, it seems, the Shellsnapper.

HORIZON ZERO DAWN #4 CVR A MOMOKO

TITAN COMICS

AUG201625

(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Peach Momoko

A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla. Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth. Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole.In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99