HOT Comic: Hardcore #1 by Robert Kirkman, Marc Silvestri, Stelfreeze

In 2009, Image Comics and Top Cow solicited Hardcore #1, a new comic book by Robert Kirkman, Marc Silvestri and Brian Stelfreeze. However, it wasn't actually published until 2012, over two years later. Top Cow's entire Pilot Season from 2009 were written by Robert Kirkman, and none went to series, along with Murderer #1 drawn by Nelson Blake II, Demonic #1 drawn by Joe Benitez, Stealth #1 drawn by Sheldon Mitchell, and Stellar #1 drawn by Bernard Chang.

Once the hard core is shot into the back of your neck, an assassin's brain waves can be transmitted into your body–circumventing your brain functions–taking complete control of your body. When assassins use this technology–your killer can be anyone; your barber, your neighbor or your wife. They are the best assassins in the world–but what happens when one of their own turns against them? Who can you trust when your enemy can change his appearance as easy as someone changes a shirt?

However, several years later, Hardcore got a series from Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment, from Andy Diggle, Alessandro Vitti and Adriano Lucas in 2018, followed by Hardcore Reloaded by Brandon Thomas, Francis Portela and Leonardo Paciarotti in 2019. And now Hardcore is being adapted into a movie by Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard with a storyline by Robert Kirkman. On the basis of this announcement, back-issue sales have started booming, after being in the dollar book doldrums for years. The original Pilot Season Hardcore #1 has seen a copy of the sketch variant cover of #1 sell for $80, the standard cover for $75, the second print for $60, and the first five-issue series for $100 the set. Days before the announcement, copies were selling for around $2 if you were lucky. Good luck digging into your back issues for Hardcore and more…