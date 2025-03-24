Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Gorilla Grodd, We Are Yesterday

The Truth About Gorilla Grodd Revealed In Justice League (Spoilers)

Previously on Bleeding Cool, we got the note for Justice League Unlimited #8 in June will be kicking off the new event crossover...

Article Summary Justice League Unlimited #5 sets the stage for a high-stakes crossover event in the DC Universe.

Gorilla Grodd emerges as a time-traveling telepathic threat to the Justice League.

Inferno manipulates events using Martian Manhunter's powers, creating global chaos.

The fate of the Justice League and Gorilla Grodd will lead to the next major DC event.

Previously on Bleeding Cool, we got the note for Justice League Unlimited #8 in June will be kicking off the new event crossover as it concludes its We Are Yesterday event that begins this week in Justice League Unlimited #5. Confused timelines? Well, that seems part of it. "The Justice League stands alone as a wave of chronal mayhem crashes on the shores of their Watchtower base…but all hope is not yet lost! A last-minute mayday may just be enough to stem the tide…but for how long?" And that the issue will reveal the fate of Gorilla Grodd as it "marks a significant step in the next major event in the DC Universe!"

So, spoilers on for this week's Justice League Unlimited #5 part of this Wednesday's Monster Comic Shop Week… as they are still dealing with superterrorists Inferno…

All around the world, Inferno is doing the kind of thing that supervillains might do once… but not all at once.

Which gives them a clue as to who might be behind this all…

Except the Legion Of Doom aren't who they were anymore, as they point out. Lex Luthor and Sinestro are both fighting on the other side these days, Bizarro jumps back and forth and The Joker?

Well, he's in this week's Batman #158: H2SH and not in the best state right now. But it turns out that Inferno have been hiding in plain sight, thanks to the events of Absolute Power, also by Mark Waid and Dan Mora…

And it turns out that using Martian Manhunter's powers without any kind of moral compass can make you very powerful indeed.

And that's who Gorilla Grodd is now. A time-travelling telepathic gorilla who is here to destroy the Justice League… but he's not alone in that… Justice League Unlimited #5 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora is published on Wednesday from DC Comics.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #5

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE CLOCK IS TICKING! The keys to the mysterious superterrorist organization Inferno begin to be revealed as the Justice League realizes it's an intergalactic threat led by one of their oldest foes! Time is running out to save the world with the help of…the Legion of Doom? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2025 JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #6 CVR A DAN MORA CONNECTING (WE ARE YESTERDAY)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART 2! The horrific hidden identity of the Inferno cult has been revealed, and the Legion of Doom is here to take no prisoners! But something is…off about these ferocious foes of the Justice League. They fight without wisdom, without experience–but with a secret edge?! Buckle up for the biggest clash in Justice League history as Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Grodd, and all the vile villains of the original Legion of Doom arrive to terrorize tomorrow! JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #7 CVR A DAN MORA CONNECTING (WE ARE YESTERDAY)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART FIVE (OF SIX) Unlimited no more?! The Justice League is fractured throughout time as the Legion of Doom achieves the unthinkable…the siege of the Watchtower! As Gorilla Grodd's attack intensifies, it'll be up to one hero to call in the cavalry, and it is not who you think! Destruction, redemption, and a cavalcade of chaos culminate in this penultimate chapter of We Are Yesterday, a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest! JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #8 CVR A DAN MORA CONNECTING (WE ARE YESTERDAY)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

THE EPIC CROSSOVER FINALE! WE ARE YESTERDAY PART six (of six) The Justice League Unlimited stands alone as a wave of chronal mayhem crashes on the shores of their Watchtower base…but all hope is not yet lost! A last-minute mayday may just be enough to stem the tide…but for how long? Plus: the fate of Gorilla Grodd and a significant step toward the next major DCU event in the grand finale of We Are Yesterday, a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!