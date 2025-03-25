Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Legion Of Doom, We Are Yesterday

The Truth Behind Inferno And The Legion of Doom Revealed (Spoilers)

The Truth behind Inferno and The Legion of Doom revealed for Justice League Unlimited and Wer Are Yesterday (Spoilers)

Article Summary Inferno's sinister truth unfolds in Justice League Unlimited & We Are Yesterday.

Legion of Doom returns, but it's a blast from the past, not the present crew.

Gorilla Grodd's temporal meddling entangles Batman and Superman in time.

Justice League faces a time-fractured threat with past heroes in the mix.

The powers of Martian Manhunter are up for debate (and grabs) in both Absolute Martian Manhunter and Justice League Unlimited, both out from DC Comics this week. Bleeding Cool looked yesterday in Gorilla Grodd's role in all of this. The upcoming We Are Yesterday crossover from Mark Waid and Dan Mora has the identity of the superterrorists Inferno revealed, and Gorilla Grodd is one.

As the solicitation predicted, "The keys to the mysterious superterrorist organization Inferno begin to be revealed as the Justice League realizes it's an intergalactic threat led by one of their oldest foes!" But what about all the other guys in hoods? Grodd's involvement would make The Legion Of Doom a natural suspect… but there's a problem. Some of them are good guys now and the rest are unavailable.

But the solicit says "The horrific hidden identity of the Inferno cult has been revealed, and the Legion of Doom is here to take no prisoners! But something is…off about these ferocious foes of the Justice League. They fight without wisdom, without experience–but with a secret edge?! Buckle up for the biggest clash in Justice League history as Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Grodd, and all the vile villains of the original Legion of Doom arrive to terrorize tomorrow!" So it is the Legion Of Doom, just not as we know them, and Justice League Unlimited #5 reveals all…

It is the Legion Of Doom, Lex Luthor, The Joker, Sinestro, Scarecrow, Black Manta, Commander Cold and Bizarro. Just not the one from now. They are yesterday's Legion of Doom, coming from the past and fighting the present. A Luthor with his memories, a Sinestro still on the side of the dark yellow, and a Joker not being tortured by Hush. So who will fight against this blast from the past? Well, We Are Yesterday does crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest series, set in the past from which this Legion Of Doom has come. With solicits saying, "The sinister psychic powers of the devious Gorilla Grodd have the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight in their sights, but all is not as it seems to be! There's something strange going on here…some monkey business that the World's Finest can't quite put a finger on. It's almost as if this Gorilla Grodd has…knowledge of the future?" and "The Batman and Superman of yesterday…today?! As Gorilla Grodd's vicious temporal onslaught upon the Justice League continues, the Dark Knight and Man of Steel from the time of the World's Finest get a horrifying glimpse into their own futures…and the tragedies to come!" So it looks like the Legion Of Doom from the past may visit the present and then take what they have learned to the past. So when the solicits also promise "The Justice League is fractured throughout time as the Legion of Doom achieves the unthinkable…the siege of the Watchtower! As Gorilla Grodd's attack intensifies, it'll be up to one hero to call in the cavalry, and it is not who you think!" Might it be the Batman and Superman from the past, or even the whole League, come to the present day?" Justice League Unlimited #5 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora is published tomorrow and kicking everything off…

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #5

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE CLOCK IS TICKING! The keys to the mysterious superterrorist organization Inferno begin to be revealed as the Justice League realizes it's an intergalactic threat led by one of their oldest foes! Time is running out to save the world with the help of…the Legion of Doom? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2025

