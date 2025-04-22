Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: justice league united, We Are Yesterday

How Gorilla Grodd Brought Back The Legion Of Doom (JLU Spoilers)

Article Summary Gorilla Grodd revives the Legion of Doom with time travel and telepathy in JLU #6.

Martian Manhunter's powers help Grodd recruit from the past, including self-recruitment.

Grodd manipulates Air Wave by showing a bleak future and exploiting personal issues.

Does Gorilla Grodd's ultimate plan go far beyond that?

Tomorrow sees the publication of Justice League Unlimited #6 by Mark Waid and Travis Moore, continuing the We Are Yesterday crossover with World's Finest, which has seen the superterrorist group Inferno revealed as the Legion of Doom sporting a classic look with some classic members. Gorilla Grodd uses the telepathic powers of Martian Manhunter and the time portals left by Darkseid to recruit himself from the past. And tomorrow's chapter reveals how he got to everyone else, as well as the Justice Leaguer Air Wave. And maybe, just maybe, suggesting what his real plan is.

With a Legion Of Doom scattered to the wind, and lacking their OG grit, it's time to bring back the originals.

Bringing them all back from the past to the present, without giving the game away. Hoods classically hide a lot of evil.

The stakes? Well, we discover how Grodd recruited Air Wave, a new JLU member, by changing the narrative and showing a future of turmoil under the League.

As well as making it personal, a terminal disease that the Justice League Unlimited don't care about. And throwing in a little of the toxic cry, Amanda Waller Was Right.

And might this lie reveal Gorilla Grodd's actual plan, far beyond Inferno.

Might Grodd, with his time travel and telepathy, be planning a final act against the Justice League? So that they too were never born? Making the Justice League history? Making them… yesterday? Justice League Unlimited #6 by Mark Waid and Travis Moore, is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #6 (WE ARE YESTERDAY)

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

WE ARE YESTERDAY PART 2! The horrific hidden identity of the Inferno cult has been revealed, and the Legion of Doom is here to take no prisoners! But something is…off about these ferocious foes of the Justice League. They fight without wisdom, without experience–but with a secret edge?! Buckle up for the biggest clash in Justice League history as Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Grodd, and all the vile villains of the original Legion of Doom arrive to terrorize tomorrow! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025

