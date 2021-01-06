How The Force Looks To Keeve Trennis – Star Wars The High Republic #1

If you were lucky enought to grab a copy of Star Wars: The High Republic #1 from Marvel Comcis yesterday, you will have met the new Jedi warrior-in-training Keeve Trennis. She got a brief mention in the Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage junior novel by Justina Ireland published on Tuesday, but the comic by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito saw her first full appearance. For folk who are interested in that sort of thing. She also shares her last name with Trennis, a female Jedi Master and member of the Lost Twenty first mentioned in the Star Wars novel Dooku: Jedi Lost, also written by Scott, but no explicit connection between them has yet been made.

I didn't know light sabers worked like that. But I guess I do know. But just as we have learned that different people experience the Force in different ways, so we get to see how Keeve Trennis does.

We are told that at the time of the Great Disaster, as a new Padawan she finds herself stationed on the Starlight Beacon, and doubts herself due to being surrounded by living legends of the Jedi Order on the Beacon.

Including Jedi Master Avar Kriss – the new Marshal of the Starlight Beacon – and fellow Jedi Masters Veta, Yoda and Maru…

And training under reptilian Jedi Master Sskeer.

Oh and "Crikk" joins "Kriff" as a swear word in the time of the High Republic.

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1

MARVEL COMICS NOV200587

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

BEFORE THE SKYWALKER SAGA! THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!

A new era of STAR WARS storytelling begins. It is centuries before the SKYWALKER SAGA. The JEDI are at their height, protecting the galaxy as REPUBLIC pioneers push out into new territories. As the Frontier prepares for the dedication of majestic STARLIGHT BEACON, PADAWAN KEEVE TRENNIS faces the ultimate choice – will she complete her Jedi Trials or rescue the innocent from disaster? New Jedi! New ships! New evils to fight! Rated T In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200492

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

ALL-NEW SERIES CONTINUES!

WHO DESTROYED ONE OF THE JEDI'S DEADLIEST ENEMIES?

• The NIHIL strike! A ship found adrift in space, the crew brutally slaughtered and cargo stolen.

• What terror awaits the THE JEDI OF STARLIGHT BEACON as they explore the wreck?

• Newly knighted KEEVE TRENNIS must overcome her insecurity in the face of new teammates, but can she trust her closest ally? Rated T In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210711

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

ALL-NEW SERIES CONTINUES!

A DARK MYSTERY ONLY THE JEDI CAN UNRAVEL…BUT AT WHAT COST?

• A planet stricken by a mysterious blight. One JEDI missing and another driven insane.

• What horror lurks in the darkness beneath the rotting crops?

• Death is averted, but a terrible union is formed. Can KEEVE TRENNIS protect an innocent life while facing betrayal from within her own order? Rated T In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99