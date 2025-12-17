Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: ,

How Wonder Woman Turned Into The James Gunn Superman (Spoilers)

How Wonder Woman Turned Into The James Gunn Superman... and Much More (Wonder Woman #28 Spoilers)

Article Summary

  • Wonder Woman breaks UN orders to lead a revolution on Moray Island, defying the Justice League and global powers.
  • The story explores Wonder Woman's transformation, drawing parallels to James Gunn's Superman portrayal.
  • Daring choices put Diana and Trinity at risk, reshaping the future dynamics within the Amazon legacy.
  • New revelations introduce Lyssa, a potential Queen of Themyscira and the United States, raising fresh stakes.

Today Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Jorge Fornes continues to be the comic book the internet loves to hate and remains one of my favourite superhero comic books right now. With Wonder Woman getting a visit from the very people who had forbidden her travel to Moray Island, a community of isolationists who had rejected the superheroes of the world and wished to remain independent of the lot of them. Suprexit. And Wonder Woman has not only broken that edict, disobeyed the views of the UN and the rest of the Justice League, but has also toppled the dictator of the island and led a revolution.

Wonder Woman Vs Superman And Batman
Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Jorge Fornes

Well, as the phrase goes, might as well be hung for a sheep as for a lamb…

Wonder Woman Vs Superman And Batman
Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Jorge Fornes

And basically turns Wonder Woman into the James Gunn Superman… you may now believe in an interventionist god.

Wonder Woman Vs Superman And Batman
Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Jorge Fornes

And Batman into the James Gunn Lois Lane…

Wonder Woman Vs Superman And Batman
Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Jorge Fornes

And Wonder Woman into Robbie Burns.

Wonder Woman Vs Superman And Batman
Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Jorge Fornes

Wonder Woman is now about the future of Trinity. Even as she just put her into danger in previous issues, bringing her into battle and almost seeing her drowned. With her own actions on this island, saving the woman who will one day kill her, the rest of the Amazons and threaten Trinity…

Wonder Woman Vs Superman And Batman
Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Jorge Fornes

Lyssa, the daughter of Emilie and probably The Patriarch… and Queen of the United States of America and of Themyscira.

Wonder Woman Vs Superman And Batman
Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Jorge Fornes

The best laid plans of mice and men indeed.

 

Wonder Woman #28 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornes
The best-laid plans of Mouse Man have gone awry! With Wonder Woman inspiring an island of people to revolt against their captor, his reign has reached its end. But never underestimate a desperate man, especially one who was once a punchline! Can Wonder Woman and her child survive his wrath?

 

