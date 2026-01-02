How X-Men Launches The Shadows Of Tomorrow (Preview)

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Shadows Of Tomorrow, wolverine, X-Men Age Of Revelation

How X-Men launches the Shadows Of Tomorrow with X-Men #23 and Wolverine #14 (Preview)

Article Summary Shadows Of Tomorrow launches after Age Of Revelation with X-Men #23 and Wolverine #14 previewed here

Future Cyclops possesses present Cyclops, just as Doug Ramsey joins the X-Men, altering history

Beast resurfaces as the villainous Chairman of 3K, continuing his dark Krakoan legacy

Wolverine teams up with Silver Sable, facing new threats while saving Morlocks in the present

Next Wednesday sees the launch of Shadows Of Tomorrow, the new publishing arc to follow Risen From The Ashes and the Age Of Revelation event. With X-Men #23 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel and Wolverine #14 by Saladin Ahmed, Martin Coccolo. As history is changed, the Cyclops from the future possesses the one from the present, just as he is about to welcome Doug Ramsey, Revelation, to the X-Men. We saw how this event changed the world the first time around…

But in the last issue of X-Men from September last year, it ended differently… as it now begins.

This time calling on back up from The Beast…

Of course, as we all know now, Hank didn't make the trip. At least, this Hank didn't.

It was the Hank McCoy from Krakoa, the fascist mad scientist, somehow still knocking around…

… and dubbing himself The Chairman of the mutant terrorist group 3K. But as for Wolverine in Wolverine #14? Barely seems to be suffering any shadow of tomorrow. He just seems to be all about the present… and a certain Silver Sable.

X-Men #23 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel

AGE OF REVELATION EPILOGUE! One X-Man of the present has been stranded in the Age of Revelation, fighting against impossible odds in the world of tomorrow. But while they've been there, what has their future counterpart been doing in their body in the present?

WOLVERINE ENCOUNTERS SILVER SABLE! The flagship series returns as Wolverine crosses paths with Silver Sable in a mission to save a cadre of Morlocks. But are they on the same side? And who's got Logan in their sights? The all-new era starts now!

