The Problems With Time Travel In The X-Men Age Of Revelation Finale

X-Men Age Of Revelation Finale and the time-travelling issues it throws up, as well as a major 3K revelation...

Article Summary X-Men: Age Of Revelation Finale #1 exposes complex time-travel twists and identity switches.

Future Beast's mind swap and mission to rewrite the past creates dangerous ripple effects.

The Krakon Age Beast resurfaces as 3K's Chairman, armed with forbidden knowledge of the future.

A timeline paradox surrounds Magneto's fate and hints at alternate realities for the X-Men.

XSpoilers! XSpoilers! XSpoilers! XSpoilers! XSpoilers! Today's X-Men: Age Of Revelation Finale #1 by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman kinda does what we expected. Cyclops and The Beast, who had their minds swapped woth their bodies in the future, Days Of Future Past style. And returning with the knowledge of that time, so it can be avoided. And so present Hank McCoy in Future Beast body presses the button, or pulls the lever.

And he's back in the future arms and wings of the woman he is now age-appropriate and power-appropriate to love.

But there may be some doubt as to who had taken over his body in the present day.

Although Hank McCoy works it out and realises that this might be an issue. Who is it that you wouldn't want to have all this future information, aside from Elon Musk?

Because it wasn't their Hank McCoy who made the trip. Just their Scott Summers. And it seems he may not have even succeeded when it came to stopping Doug Ramsey…

Well, it may reveal the identity of another member of the 3K mutant activist/terrorist group, initially defeated and blamed for the spread of the X-virus that Doug Ramsey was really responsible for.

Looks like The Krakon Age Beast, the mad fascist scientist version of Hank McCoy, wasn't as deleted as we previously thought. He's back, and he's been downloaded into a new un-Beast-like body as The Chairman of 3K, alongside Astra, Cassandra Nova and Wyre… and now knows the futures to avoid. And the one he is aiming towards…

But there is one issue still unresolved. In X-Men: From The Ashes, Magneto was stuck in a wheelchair, having lost his powers. But in the Age Of Revelation….

… that never happened. And that's from X-Men and event writer Jed MacKay, so this is important. Has this been a different timeline all along, rather than a possible future for the Rising From The Ashes X-Men? Will Shadows Of Tomorrow refer to a tomorrow that could never have been? Is this Days Of Future Non Sequitor?

X-Men: Age Of Revelation Finale #1 by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman

"I have plotted the way forward for this species. For this world. For all of us. I do not do this out of anger, but of love. I do not do this for love of power, but hatred of it. I was charged with ensuring the survival of the fittest. I am ensuring the survival of everyone." – Revelation

