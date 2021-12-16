Hulk Goes Red In CGC Copy Taking Bids At ComicConnect

Hulk went red in 2008, and I remember people freaking the eff out when it happened. It had been a while since we had gotten a new color/personality for the big lug, and though it turned out it wasn't Bruce, that didn't stop us endlessly talking about it every week leading up to the issue. It also features one of my favorite Ed McGuinness covers as well, just a really fun and powerful image. Taking bids at ComicConnect today is a CGC 9.4 copy of the book, and as of this writing, it is sitting at $56. Not bad for such a displayable book. Check it out below.

They Need To Do More With Red Hulk Again

"Written by JEPH LOEB Pencils & Cover by ED MCGUINNESS. Superstars JEPH LOEB and ED MCGUINNESS will change the way you see THE HULK! In this startling origin epic, the breathtaking events that ended World War Hulk rocket into this brand-new Hulk title. When one of The Hulk's oldest cast members is murdered, everyone turns to the team of IRON MAN, SHE-HULK, and LEONARD SAMSON to solve the grizzly case. All the evidence points to the green goliath as the killer-but {CLASSIFIED}! Join us for a brand–new story and a brand-new team who loves the character as much as you do! Cover price $2.99. White pgs; rare $3.99 Newsstand Edition (only 32 CGC-certified copies); McGuinness cvr. Ed McGuinness art; 1st app. of Red Hulk

Iron Man, Doc Samson, She-Hulk & Winter Guard app."

There you go: this is a newsstand copy, and this is one of only 32 in the census. Pretty rare Hulk collectible there. You should go right here and get more info and to place a bid on it. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids today and all week long. There are some gems up right now.