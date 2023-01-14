Hulk #11 Preview: Hulk Learns the Rules of Godball Hulk plays with his giant ball in this preview of Hulk #11, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel.

Welcome to the latest preview of Marvel's Hulk #11, in stores Wednesday! In this issue, it looks like Hulk is ready to play some Godball!

Hulk #11

by Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

"HULK PLANET" PART THREE! Ryan Ottley both draws AND writes this action-packed page-turner that finds Hulk playing this planet's favorite sport – the planet-busting GOD BALL! Now that Hulk finds himself at the center of a civilization that worships him, these other Hulks are more than eager to prove their might to their god…even if that means destroying him when the game turns lethal.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620003001111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620003001131 – HULK 11 BA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001141 – HULK 11 DW JOHNSON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001151 – HULK 11 LOBE MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003001161 – HULK 11 BRADSHAW VARIANT – $3.99 US

