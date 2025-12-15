Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black cat, daredevil

The Black Cat And Daredevil's Butt, This Week In Marvel Comics

Article Summary Black Cat #5 concludes her series as Felicia faces betrayal, jail time, and her luck running dry.

Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #2 turns up the heat as the Gnucci crime family causes chaos.

Felicia Hardy gets a new nickname from the cops as Tombstone schemes in Spider-Man and Spider-Girl titles.

Daredevil's padded suit sparks questions and steamy moments—but will the mystery ever be revealed?

This week sees the release of the final issue of the series Black Cat #5 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov as well as the Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger #2 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Gabriel Guzman and Tommaso Bianchi with three issues left to go. And with The Black Cat held at gunpoint, betrayed by her compatriots, it's not looking very… lucky for her.

And with plenty of suspicious cash to boot. Time for Black Cat to get a new nickname from the cops.

BC! That's like Bleeding Cool's nickname, BC. Oh, but also she has totally been set up here, as Tombstone is making his moves in the Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Girl titles…

But now it's time for Black Cat to answer the real questions. And not about the money or the grand larceny…

Daredevil's butt. It's the only question in town.

Daredevil has also been overhearing plans in warehouses, hopefully his won't be as much of a setup as Black Cat… but what about the question?

A long shot won't give away anything, but it does look a little… padded in that suit. Maybe he could take it off?

Too much steam! Maybe that journalist's question will never be answered… or maybe it will be later in the comic! Find out in Wednesday?

Black Cat #5 (of 5) by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov

BLACK CAT…JAIL-BOUND?! Trapped and out of options, BLACK CAT has one last, desperate play to make! Friends, enemies, public opinion – they've ALL turned on her…except for one ride or die who may just be the key to righting this sinking super-hero ship! GUEST-STARRING EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE REDHEAD!

A FAMILY AFFAIR…SHOWERED WITH BULLETS! The Gnucci crime family is one of the slimiest and most vile criminal organizations the Marvel Universe has ever seen – and it's fallen to Frank Castle, A.K.A. THE PUNISHER, to ensure that they get what's coming to them, and he's not about to let things like due process or DAREDEVIL stand in his way! But Hornhead has other ideas and ideals, as these two titans find themselves on a collision course with the fate of Marvel's first family of crime in the balance!

