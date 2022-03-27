Hulk #5 Preview: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

Bruce Banner must decide how to handle a gamma-irradiated multi-dimensional Peter Parker in this preview of Hulk #5. With great power, there must also come great responsibility. But also, what happens in other dimensions stays in other dimensions. Just smash him, Hulk. Check out the preview below.

Hulk #5

by Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" PART 5 OF 6! As President Thunderbolt Ross rains down gamma-irradiated hell, Bruce Banner's Starship Hulk experiment faces its toughest field test yet – this time, it might crack under the pressure. Bruce Banner thinks his control over the Hulk is now absolute…but what if he's wrong?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620003000511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620003000521 – HULK 5 FORNES WINDOW SHADES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000531 – HULK 5 MEYERS CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000541 – HULK 5 LARRAZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.