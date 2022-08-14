Hulk #8 Preview: Banner of War Finale

This preview of Hulk #8 reveals the entire point of this crossover was to answer one of those fan forum questions about who could beat who in a fight: Thulk, or Hor. Check out the preview below.

Hulk #8

by Donny Cates & Martin Coccolo, cover by Gary Frank

"BANNER OF WAR" FINALE The time for victory has come! In the final installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Marvel's two heaviest hitters expend their rage on one final, brutal brawl that will answer once and for all which of these heroes is the strongest. But in a fight between gods, monsters and men, what becomes of the victor? The loser? And who really has the authority to decide? Revelations about Hulk's past and choices Thor makes about the future will shake the Marvel Universe to its very core!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620003000811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620003000821 – HULK 8 SHAW CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000831 – HULK 8 CLARKE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000841 – HULK 8 DAUTERMAN HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

