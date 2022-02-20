Human Target #5 Preview: Soylent Green is People!

The menu on the table in this preview of Human Target #5 lists some interesting meal choices, and all of them are comic creators! We're not sure what's more disturbing… that, or the implication that Ice has a frozen vagina. Check out the preview below.

HUMAN TARGET #5

DC Comics

1221DC095

1221DC096 – Human Target #5 Ben Oliver Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

Christopher Chance, a.k.a. the Human Target, will be dead in a few days, but nothing will stop him from solving his own murder. His investigation into the JLI intensifies, and he sets his sights on the Martian Manhunter…but what piece does J'onn J'onzz add to the puzzle?

In Shops: 2/22/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.