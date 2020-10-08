Humanoids To Republish Space Bastards In 2021 #humanoids #spacebastards

Last year saw Eric Peterson and Joe Aubrey Kickstart the graphic novel Space Bastards, with artists Darick Robertson, Simon Bisley and Gabriel Bautista.

The premise for payment is simple; whoever delivers the package gets the cash, and they can use any means necessary to do so. Roy Sharpton, the sordid Postmaster first recruits convicts to his company, promising an outlet for destruction beyond the reach of the police. The next to come were the desperate, men like Chuck Wagon who needs something more to life than the bottom of a whiskey bottle. Finally, men like ex-accountant David Proton, desperately seek out employment in a terrible economy with no hope for financial relief.

Now Humanoids, will be serialising it as a comic book series beginning in January.

In SPACE BASTARDS, violence is everywhere. Corporations are exploiting the weak and disenfranchised. And while America has taken to the cosmos, scientific advancements and technology have outpaced civilization as we know it. Even getting mail between planets is damn near impossible. Enter the Intergalactic Postal Service, a deadly organization with a brutal, mercenary business model. Whoever delivers the package gets the cash. And every delivery can be made by any means necessary.

Space Bastards will be published as a seven-part monthly "Tooth and Mail" by Roberston, Peterson, and Aubrey. Later in the year, writers Eric Peterson and Joe Aubrey will be joined bySimon Bisley (Lobo) and Clint Langley (2000AD) for a series of high-octane Space Bastards specials, a single one-shot followed by two annuals.

In Space Bastards , David S. Proton is a meek, unemployed accountant desperate for money. David joins the Intergalactic Postal Service only to be paired with Manny Corns (a.k.a. "The Manicorn"), a sardonic brute who thrives on the competition provided by the company. And things only get worse from there.

The 44-page first issue of Space Bastards is published on Wednesday, January 13th. Here's a look ahead.