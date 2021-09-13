I Am Batman #1 Preview: The Batman Gotham Needs Right Now

I Am Batman #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, as Jace Fox dons his new bat-suit and carves out his legacy as the Future State Batman. And in this preview, we see Jace recognizing where Batman was flawed, and seeing that he needs to be "real" to survive in this dystopian future Gotham City. Check out the preview below.

I AM BATMAN #1

DC Comics

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Olivier Coipel

In the throes of Future State, the streets of Gotham City cry for justice and Jace Fox answers the call! With a new and improved Bat-Suit, Jace hits the streets to inspire and protect…as he follows the trail of the voice of misinformation and violence—the anarchistic Anti-Oracle! Can the new Dark Knight counterbalance their plan to inspire armed rebellion in the citizens of Gotham?! Can one man inspire a city?

In Shops: 9/14/2021

